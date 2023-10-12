IDEMIA, HYPR and Wavelynx Collaborate to Launch Converged Access Card

One-of-a-kind smart credential to serve the enterprise access market

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the world-leading provider of secure identity and biometric solutions, announced today the development of a secure, standards-based converged access card for the enterprise access market, in collaboration with HYPR, the identity assurance company that's become the gold-standard in passwordless authentication, and Wavelynx, a leader in secure and interoperable reader and credential solutions. The creation of this one-of-a-kind smart credential will help organizations meet compliance and regulatory requirements and security best practices.

This new converged access card serves as one badge for both physical and network access based on open and interoperable standards, using secure phishing-resistant technologies for authentication of the credentials. The card has a FIPS-certified PIV applet, a FIDO™ Certified passkey with MIFARE® DESFire® support to interface with next-gen access control readers based on the LEAF protocol, as well as a Prox interface to support legacy access control readers. Combining various state-of-the-art industry standards and protocols into one credential allows organizations to progress on their security convergence and zero trust evolution.

"Our partnership with HYPR and Wavelynx cements the shift to converge cyber and physical security, as recommended by organizations like Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)," said Teresa Wu, VP, Smart Credentials, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America.

"We are excited to see our collaboration come together in this new converged card that will set the standard for secure access solutions. With IDEMIA's card manufacturing and design capability, combined with HYPR and Wavelynx security and authentication technologies, we custom-designed this innovative credential that can be personalized to the needs of enterprise companies."

"Allowing users choice in how they authenticate is one of the core success factors for adopting strong authentication," said Bojan Simic, CEO and co-founder of HYPR. "The partnership with IDEMIA and Wavelynx to develop a converged access card helps to further that goal. Deployment of strong authentication is the foundation for achieving Identity Assurance that answers the fundamental question of whether you can trust who somebody is at all times."

"The three-way partnership between HYPR, IDEMIA, and Wavelynx highlights the power of open standards and interoperability," said Hugo Wendling, CEO, Wavelynx. "This new single card solution seamlessly connects people and systems for truly frictionless security. The brilliance of the converged access card is its seamless ability to function on all identification systems, from high-security physical access, to secure print, to the most advanced network authentication, while providing the highest levels of standards and certifications."

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About HYPR:

HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, helps organizations create trust in the identity lifecycle. The HYPR solution provides the strongest end-to-end identity security, combining modern passwordless authentication with adaptive risk mitigation, automated identity verification and a simple, intuitive user experience. With a third-party validated ROI of 324%, HYPR easily integrates with existing identity and security tools and can be rapidly deployed at scale in the most complex environments. Additional information is available at hypr.com.

About Wavelynx:

Wavelynx was founded in 2013 on the belief that simplicity and flexibility are the best path forward to simplify the integration of legacy, current and future technologies. We provide an open and secure access control platform that allows businesses to modernize authentication technology at the pace and path that is right for them.

We believe that credentials should seamlessly integrate into your workflows, that key management should be simpler to administer, and that migration should be at the pace and path that is right for your business. Our reader and credential solutions free businesses from the constraints of proprietary access control systems through flexibility, choice and control.

With Wavelynx, customers have greater freedom to modernize their authentication technology for any end point, any system and any business. Learn more at www.wavelynxtech.com/.

