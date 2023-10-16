DAVE & BUSTER'S ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BLUMHOUSE'S FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES

IN CELEBRATION OF THE FILM'S RELEASE, DAVE & BUSTER'S UNVEILS FIVE WEEKS OF EXCLUSIVE DEALS!

BLUMHOUSE'S FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES, ARRIVES IN THEATERS AND ON PEACOCK OCTOBER 27, 2023.

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. , the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, teams up with Universal Pictures to celebrate the release of the terrifying new Blumhouse film Five Nights at Freddy's, based on the blockbuster horror game phenomenon.

Dave & Buster's Unveils Deals Inspired By The Film, Five Nights At Freddy's (PRNewswire)

The movie is set to hit theaters nationwide and on Peacock on October 27, just in time to send shivers down the spines of moviegoers this Halloween season. To help set the scene, Dave & Buster's is bringing the film's iconic theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's, to life through its own arcade and entertainment offerings with five weeks of deals that are scary good.

The film revolves around Mike, a security guard who takes a job working nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, an abandoned family entertainment center. What Mike quickly discovers is that the restaurant's derelict animatronic characters may not be as dormant as they seem. The experience will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural.

Dave & Buster's dives into the excitement, drawing from its arcade expertise to create the perfect backdrop for endless fun with your crew, or a thrilling setting for your favorite spooky films. The film guarantees an unforgettable journey, captivating audiences from beginning to end, and with Dave & Buster's, that experience is bound to be magnified.

Beginning on October 16th through November 19th, Dave & Buster's is welcoming guests and Freddy's fans everywhere to experience a bit of both with five weeks of exclusive deals inspired by the film's legendary animatronic characters: Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and Cupcake, and of course, Freddy Fazbear. We're starting the deals off with a bang during Foxy Week, where guests can enjoy a 50% discount on any Flatbread Pizza with any purchase. To stay in the loop about the exciting offerings in the coming weeks, make sure to sign-up to the Dave & Buster's newsletter and follow along on @daveandbusters.

But that's not all! To feed the fandom, Dave & Buster's will be offering guests a unique opportunity to collect five exclusive Trading Cards, each featuring a different member of Freddy's crew. The limited-edition Trading Cards will be unveiled one-by-one during each week of deals. These Trading Cards will be available at the Dave & Buster's Winner's Circle, no purchase necessary, while supplies last. Fans will also be able to snag Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's themed Power Cards, while supplies last.

"What better way to celebrate Halloween season than with weekly deals that are scary good! We're thrilled to roll out five weeks of deals leading up to the release of Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's, providing a dose of fear and, of course, a treat for the fandom across the country," said Chris Morris, CEO at Dave & Buster's. "At Dave & Buster's, we want our guests to enjoy and experience all the reasons to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch each and every season. To celebrate the film release, we want guests to explore the fandom beyond the screen, with exciting collectible Trading Cards, branded Power Cards, and a chance to win exclusive merch."

Be sure to head to your local Dave & Buster's today to experience all of the tasty terror in-store before the film's debut in theaters and on Peacock October 27th. While you're there, don't miss the chance to snap a picture for a shot at winning an exclusive prize. Don't forget to share your experience by tagging us with #FreddysatDB @daveandbusters.

About Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's

Can you survive five nights?

The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen.

The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise) a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.

Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), as Mike's icy Aunt Jane; Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1) as Abby's caring babysitter, Max; and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream) as Steve Raglan, Mike's smug career counselor.

Five Nights at Freddy's is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.

The film's iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film's executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.

