Earnest Analytics announces hire of new Chief Revenue Officer, Alyssa Lewis

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, is pleased to announce Alyssa Lewis has joined its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Lewis joins Earnest from Visible Alpha where she was VP of Sales, Americas. She previously worked at Pegasystems Inc, Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg LP, and Deutsche Bank.

This CRO hire comes at a time of significant momentum for the company. Earnest Analytics is becoming the one stop shop for data on the consumer economy–offering the two most powerful transaction datasets available in the US market, as well as an unparalleled suite of healthcare, CPG, mobile location, and web data. The firm is now transforming how investors get value from consumer data through its new Earnest AI platform.

"Alyssa has had an incredible career at world-class companies in the data industry, working with both enterprise and financial services customers. We're excited to welcome her to the team." -Kevin Carson, Founder & CEO.

About Earnest Analytic

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, Foot Traffic, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com .

