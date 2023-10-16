Heretto Steps Into A New Era With Groundbreaking AI Features and Fresh Rebranding

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heretto is thrilled to announce the beta launch of highly anticipated generative artificial intelligence (AI) features, new branding, and a refreshed website. This landmark event introduces two powerful AI functionalities, Etto, the Heretto Copilot to assist technical writers, and HelpAI to support content consumers. Etto and HelpAI will initially be available to Beta testers and then to all Heretto customers in 2024.

With these new capabilities, enterprise customers will save countless hours by letting the AI handle mundane tasks or gain an in-house DITA expert to make structured content more approachable. Authors can now create content faster while focusing on the creative and strategic process of technical writing rather than mundane tasks.

HelpAI adds a generative search function to the Heretto portal, making it easier for users to surface answers and information. Equipped with a confidence score and supported by citations, HelpAI is designed to provide hallucination-free results and will only surface accurate, secure, and helpful information from the portal.

These two features set the stage for further product advancements and ensure Heretto users will have state-of-the-art tools for managing content effectively and securely.

In concurrence with the AI Beta launch, Heretto is also proud to unveil a refreshed brand identity, signaling a new era. The rebrand includes a polished color palette, a user-centric website redesign, and a modernized logo.

"We are excited to share these generative AI features, representing a major leap forward in our ongoing mission to empower our customers to build their most ambitious and impactful knowledge experiences. Combined with our fresh new look, this launch marks the beginning of a transformative chapter for Heretto, and we look forward to helping our users build tomorrow's content strategy today." Patrick Bosek, Heretto CEO

For more information about Heretto's generative AI features and rebrand, visit heretto.com or book a demo.

About Heretto: Heretto is a powerful CCMS platform to deploy help and API docs in a single portal designed to delight your customers. With Heretto, you can create, manage, deploy, and delight with documentation delivered to any channel, in any language. Not only do you get the internal perks of real-time collaboration and faster content production, but your customers will be delighted with immediate, personalized answers on any device.

