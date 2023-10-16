PetSafe® Introduces the NanoBark™ Collar, the World's Smallest Bark Collar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® introduces the next generation of bark collars with the world's smallest bark collar: the NanoBark™ Bark Collar for Small Dogs. With the approximate size and weight of your favorite smartwatch, the NanoBark Collar provides a comfortable, streamlined fit while reminding dogs they don't have to bark at everything that gets their attention. It's built to withstand splashes or a rugged road trip, so it's perfect for life at home or on the go.

PetSafe NanoBark Collar (PRNewswire)

Since 1998, PetSafe has provided innovative products to help people care for their pets worldwide. Through years of research and development, PetSafe revolutionized the design of bark collars with the NanoBark Collar. This ultra-compact bark collar provides all the reliability pet parents have come to expect from PetSafe in a revolutionary, sleek design.

While the NanoBark Collar is small, it is loaded with features including patented Perfect Bark® technology that detects and responds exclusively to your dog's bark, while ignoring barking from other dogs. By learning a dog's vocal patterns, the NanoBark Collar adjusts automatically through 10 stimulation levels, to adapt to each dog's unique personality and barking behavior. These unique features ensure the best possible training experience for pets and their parents.

NanoBark features:

The world's smallest bark collar for dogs

Fits toy and small-to-medium-size dogs whose necks measure 6-13 inches around

Rechargeable with up to 40 hours of battery life

Waterproof for indoor and outdoor use

Patented technology that learns and adapts to each dog's unique bark

Lightweight and low-profile design and comfortable

Quick and easy setup with included USB charging cable and Quick Start Guide

The NanoBark Collar builds on the PetSafe brand catalog of innovative product solutions that dog and cat parents have relied on for over 25 years.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

