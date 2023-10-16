Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In east China-located Huai'an, a premier food expo in northern Yangtze River Delta kicked off on Thursday, gathering experts from home and abroad to share wisdom on vitalizing food industry and better benefiting people.

The photo shows the venue for the conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital. (PRNewswire)

On October 12, the 6th China (Huai'an) International Food Expo and Golden Autumn Economic and Trade Fair commenced in the city, the main origin of the reputed Huaiyang cuisine, one of the four major traditional cuisines in China, and will last till October 14.

Before the food expo, another conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital was also held in Huai'an to discuss measures to better build the creative city of gastronomy.

As a pivotal place for development of Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an has attached great importance to fostering Huaiyang cuisine industry and by sharing with the world the time honored gastronomic culture of Huaiyang cuisine, the city made itself better known to the outside world.

In 2021, Huai'an became the fifth UNESCO "City of Gastronomy" in China, following Chengdu, Shunde, Macao and Yangzhou.

Wang Xianghong, deputy mayor of the city, said Huaiyang cuisine as an eye-catching hallmark of Huai'an has profoundly integrated with the economic and social development of the city and apart from promoting Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an pays nowadays close attention to leveraging its role as one of the world gastronomic capitals to boost local food industry for development of higher quality.

She thus expressed hopes for attendees of the conference to exchange opinions and insights on inheritance and application of Huaiyang cuisine culture and extend related cooperation.

Delicious food is always important ties for closer global cultural exchanges. The food expo provides an ideal platform for active connectivity of cities in the world and will help enrich the diversity and sustainability of the city, said an expert from the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

During the Conference, certificates of world gastronomic capital were issued to special city food consultants and representatives from Xiamen, Chengdu, Wuhan, Qingdao, Suzhou and Chaozhou in China and Phuket of Thailand shared experience on creative food and other related topics.

See the original link:https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336473.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road