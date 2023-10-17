New 'Climbing. Fast.' Industry Advocacy Campaign Launched to Spotlight Business Aviation's Sustainability Leadership

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business aviation leaders gathered today to unveil Climbing. Fast., a new advocacy campaign aimed at setting the record straight on the industry's many societal benefits, including its leadership role in sustainability, underscored by a sharp focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions from flight in the years to come.

The new multi-media advocacy campaign – intended to coordinate and elevate a message about the game-changing technologies that are fostering business aviation sustainability on the ground and in the air – was launched during the annual Media Kickoff Breakfast held at the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA's) 2023 Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

"The business aviation industry has long been essential in providing economic opportunities for a next-generation workforce, helping companies of all sizes succeed, connecting America's communities and delivering humanitarian assistance for those in need," said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. "Equally important, our industry has long made an ambitious commitment to sustainability, with measurable results. Our new, branded Climbing. Fast. initiative will take this message to policymakers, opinion leaders and other key audiences, informing perceptions about the industry's sustainability record and value."

"Business aviation is the technology incubator for the aviation industry, as we lead the way in advancing safety and sustainability," said General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) President and CEO, Pete Bunce. "Our industry supports over 1.2 million total jobs and over $247 billion in total economic output in the United States. When you look at our industry, Climbing. Fast. truly describes the work we have been doing to foster aviation's sustainability and technology, advance safety, strengthen economic growth and provide valuable services to communities."

As a cross-platform public affairs campaign, the Climbing. Fast. program will utilize a strategic approach to spreading the industry's message on sustainability, including through:

The Climbing. Fast. campaign will emphasize business aviation's value as an incubator for innovation. For example, thanks to investments in airplane winglets, light-weight airframe composites, satellite-based navigation systems and other carbon-cutting technologies, emissions from business aircraft have been slashed by 40% in just four decades, and new business aircraft are up to 35% more efficient than the previous generation.

The Climbing. Fast. initiative will also highlight the pioneering work to make its net-zero carbon emissions goal a reality, including through: the development of eco-friendly aircraft that use ultra-efficient engines, including hybrid, electric and even hydrogen-powered propulsion; the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which can reduce net-carbon emissions by 80%; and, the use of smarter, faster, more efficient routing that requires less energy.

The unified industry campaign already counts 10 stakeholder organizations in its ranks, whose leaders stated their enthusiastic support for the new initiative.

"What business aviation contributes to society is immeasurable and its commitment to sustainability unmatched," said Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President and CEO Mark Baker. "The Climbing. Fast. initiative will help showcase the industry's resolve toward positive change through sustainable programs, and AOPA is pleased to support this admirable campaign."

"As new technologies are developed, it opens more possibilities to incorporate sustainable energy innovations to maintain and expand the worldwide benefits of aviation," said Jack J. Pelton, CEO and Chairman of the Board with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). "EAA members have always been at the forefront of imagination and innovation for flight, so we're excited for programs such as Climbing. Fast. and others to bring opportunities for aviation's future that were not even imagined just a short time ago."

"The movement toward environmentally friendly Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft is already underway, with both new entrants and existing manufacturers utilizing alternative fuels," said Helicopter Association International President (HAI) and CEO James Viola. "This evolution toward sustainability is the right direction for the aviation industry. Climbing. Fast. is necessary for the public and policymakers to fully understand how vertical aviation and all aviation is working towards a greener tomorrow."

"IADA proudly supports the business aviation industry's new Climbing. Fast. advocacy campaign," said International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Executive Director Wayne Starling. "We are pleased to be a part of this comprehensive industry initiative to promote business aviation's measurable, sustainable and ongoing progress to improve our environment."

"Climbing. Fast. gives voice to the remarkable sustainability progress business aviation has made to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while meeting diverse economic and societal needs," International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) Executive Director Kurt Edwards said. "The campaign has a globally relevant message, and IBAC will work with our members and other industry partners to elevate it with policymakers around the world, underscoring business aviation's commitment to sustainability and broader societal benefits."

"NAFA is proud to support the Climbing. Fast. initiative," said National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) President Ed Medici. "We recognize the importance of a sustainable approach to business aviation operations. NAFA members provide the capital that allows the industry to realize a more sustainable future through advancements in technology, efficiencies and investments in the next generation workforce."

"The industry's collective environmental commitment compels us all to climb faster and aim higher in achieving carbon reduction goals," stated National Air Transportation Association (NATA) President and CEO Curt Castagna. "We stand proudly beside our association members and partners in relaying their meaningful stories through Climbing. Fast., and providing pathways for continuous sustainability improvements."

"In business aviation, we move the world's businesses safely, efficiently and sustainably. Our members are committed to supporting the Climbing. Fast. effort, which underscores the industry-wide commitment to a healthy and sustainable world for all," said Elizabeth A. Clark, Executive Director of Women in Corporate Aviation (WCA). "Women in Corporate Aviation will continue to focus on the many benefits of the industry's sustainability commitment, including its role in driving workforce development and fostering solution-driven innovations that will benefit everyone, for generations to come."

Learn more at ClimbingFast.com (www.climbingfast.com), and follow the initiative on Twitter/X (www.x.com/climbingfast), Facebook (www.facebook.com/climbingfast) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/climbingfast/).

