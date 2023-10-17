STORZ & BICKEL Unveils the VENTY, an Innovative New Portable Vaporizer

First-of-its kind vaporizer features adjustable air flow and is the fastest heating vaporizer in the S&B lineup

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified vaporizers and a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the anticipated launch of the VENTY, STORZ & BICKEL's state-of-the-art portable vaporizer for dry herbs. Its newly designed convection and conduction heater as well as the cutting-edge heating management and cooling technology enhance flavor to produce superior vapor quality on the go.

The VENTY will officially be launched by a global keynote hosted by Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL taking place today, October 17, 2023, at 12pm ET. Those interested in viewing the keynote and learning about the full list of device features can access it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJxDpvglHQ

"The VENTY marks a significant milestone in STORZ & BICKEL's innovation journey. As our first entirely new product since 2014, the VENTY builds on our longstanding commitment to quality and innovation. It follows our objective to deliver the highest quality vaporizer experience possible from any device" said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL. "Featuring industry-leading technology, the VENTY is set to revolutionize consumption, giving consumers a convenient and customizable vaporizing experience that takes the best of what consumers have come to love in STORZ & BICKELs tabletop and portable devices by combining them into one incredible package."

The VENTY's most notable features include an adjustable airflow for more precise customization; temperature precision with adjustable temperatures directly on the device; the fastest heat-up-time of any STORZ & BICKEL vaporizer so far; rapid USB-C charging; smart connectivity via Bluetooth and a Web App for convenient control and customization.

Continued Bickel, "The VENTY is a powerful addition to the growing STORZ & BICKEL portfolio. Consumers are central to our innovation process, and each device – including the VENTY – is specifically designed with their evolving needs in mind."

Corresponding with the global keynote and launch of the device at 12pm ET today, the VENTY will be available for purchase online at https://www.storz-bickel.com or in-person with licensed retailers.

About STORZ & BICKEL GmbH:

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is the global leader in the manufacture of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ & BICKEL continues to drive the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

About Canopy Growth:

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.



Through an unwavering commitment to its consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.



Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.



Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.



For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the introduction of the VENTY vaporizer, including the timing of the anticipated launch, the quality of such vaporizer and expectations regarding customers experience, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of Canopy Growth's common shares; inherent uncertainty associated with projections; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of Canopy Growth filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under Canopy Growth's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Canopy Growth's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, Canopy Growth has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although Canopy Growth believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Canopy Growth has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and neither STORZ & BICKEL nor Canopy Growth undertakes any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

