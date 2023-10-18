ALLEGIANT POISED FOR EXPANSION AT NASHVILLE WITH NEW TERMINAL OPENING

Airline Relocates to New Free-Standing Concourse Beginning Oct. 21

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced it will relocate its Nashville International Airport's® (BNA®) operations from Concourse B to the brand new Satellite Concourse, setting the stage for the airline's next phase of growth at BNA.

The Las Vegas-based airline will begin operating at the C Gate Satellite Concourse Saturday, Oct. 21. Allegiant passengers will now board and deplane their aircraft in a new state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance their overall travel experience.

The move will allow the leisure travel-focused carrier to offer a more robust schedule of flights that includes opportunities for future expansion at BNA. Allegiant passengers will also be able to enjoy the amenities the new facility offers, such as expanded seating areas and dining and vendor options, while waiting for their flights.

"We are excited to have a new home at BNA. The new satellite concourse will give us the flexibility to better serve our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of planning and revenue and chief revenue officer. "Nashville is a key part of our network, and this added capacity and new infrastructure will give us opportunity for even more future convenient and affordable travel options at BNA, while bringing economic and tourism benefits to the communities in Music City."

"The opening of our new Satellite Concourse is a milestone for BNA as we continue to work to accommodate the exponential growth we're experiencing while simultaneously enhancing the passenger experience," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. "We are thrilled to have Allegiant Airlines as one of our key partners in the opening of our new Satellite Concourse and welcome in their next phase of growth here at BNA."

Since beginning service in 2018, Allegiant has flown more than 1.9 million passengers through BNA. In February 2020, Allegiant established BNA as a three-aircraft base of operations, creating 66 new high-wage jobs in the process and investing $50 million in infrastructure and equipment. Nashville, a booming city known for its rich cultural history, iconic music and world-class culinary scenes, has quickly become one of the most popular destinations in the country. Allegiant's service has proven to be so popular that the airline added a fourth aircraft and additional crews and team members to better serve its BNA customers. Currently, the airline employs 111 team members at BNA.

Allegiant now serves 31 cities from BNA throughout the year. Of those cities, 19 routes are unique to Allegiant – meaning no other airlines offer nonstop service on those routes. In July 2023, Allegiant announced it will add new service to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beginning November 16.

