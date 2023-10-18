Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that Jared Bearss, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Halia, will be presenting new data on HT-6184, its novel NLRP3 inflammasome Inhibitor, at the 17th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit, taking place October 19th – 20th, in San Diego, CA.

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com. (PRNewsfoto/Halia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit brings together experts in the field to discuss the latest developments in novel pain therapies to improve the lives of those suffering from chronic pain. Halia's presentation will highlight new preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of its novel NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, HT-6184, in a rat model of post-traumatic knee osteoarthritis created by anterior cruciate ligament transection with partial medial meniscectomy (ACLT +pMMx).

Details about the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Efficacy of HT-6184, a Novel NLRP3 Inflammasome Inhibitor, in ACLT+pMMx Surgically Induced Osteoarthritis Rat Model

Presenter: Jared Bearss, MBA, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of Halia Therapeutics

Date: October 19 th – 20 th

Location: Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, 401 K Street, San Diego, CA

About NLRP3

Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by prolonged NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

Info@haliatx.com

+1.385.355.4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics