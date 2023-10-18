UL Solutions Wins Autonomous Vehicle Training Platform of the Year AutoTech Breakthrough Award

UL Solutions is honored for its autonomous vehicle safety training and advisory offerings in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards for helping advance autonomous vehicle safety.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is the winner of the Autonomous Vehicle Training Platform of the Year award for its contributions to helping advance autonomous vehicle safety in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. This awards program is conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in today's global automotive and transportation technology markets.

AutoTech Breakthrough cited UL Solutions’ work in helping the automotive industry to understand, interpret and implement the relevant requirements and standards to produce and launch safer autonomous vehicle technologies. (PRNewswire)

AutoTech Breakthrough cited UL Solutions' work in helping the automotive industry to understand, interpret and implement the relevant requirements and standards to produce and launch safer autonomous vehicle technologies, including:

ANSI/UL 4600, the Standard for Evaluation of Autonomous Products, addresses safety principles and processes for evaluating fully autonomous products that require no human driver supervision.

ISO 26262, road vehicles — Functional safety, applies to safety-related electrical or electronic (E/E) systems in vehicles and emphasizes functional safety management in the event of a system failure.

ISO 21448, road vehicles — Safety of the intended functionality, which addresses unintended behavior of systems in the absence of ISO 26262 faults and applies to advanced driver assistance and emergency intervention systems.

ISO/SAE 21434, road vehicles — Cybersecurity engineering, which specifies the requirements for cybersecurity risk management for vehicles, including components and interfaces.

Autonomous vehicle technology spans software, electrical and mechanical systems. UL Solutions' autonomous vehicle safety training and advisory covers functional safety, process quality, cybersecurity, machine learning and artificial intelligence. These offerings support implementing standards requirements into development programs and developing safety cases for autonomous vehicle technologies, evaluating end-to-end verification and validation of autonomous vehicles, and understanding global homologation requirements and operational design domains.

"Advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies have the potential to completely change the landscape. However, the complexities of full driving automation, paired with widely different algorithmic solutions, introduce considerable safety challenges. We're helping with these challenges by providing training in safety, general quality and development efficiency," said Mary Joyce, vice president and general manager of the Mobility and Critical Systems group at UL Solutions. "We are honored to receive the Autonomous Vehicle Training Platform of the Year award from AutoTech Breakthrough. UL Solutions will continue to serve the automotive functional safety community by actively participating in standards compliance and the fundamental principles and concepts of functional safety."

"UL Solutions is contributing to automotive safety by bringing clarity to functional safety processes, assessments and compliance. By evaluating and certifying the functional safety aspects of products, systems and processes across the autonomous vehicle industry, they are helping advance the adoption of innovative technologies," said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Safety becomes even more critical when introducing disruptive technology such as autonomous vehicles with decisions that rely on the function of software and systems. UL Solutions is providing a deep understanding and alignment to industry standards, helping innovators manage complexity and build confidence in autonomous vehicle technologies."

