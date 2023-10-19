IDEAL® National Championship for Electrical Apprentices Honors the Best Emerging Talent and Aims to Attract Others into the Trades

Top ten electrical apprentices from across the country will compete in Tampa on October 27 for $80,000 in prizes

SYCAMORE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving the electrical industry for over 100 years and known as The Electrician's Champion™, IDEAL Electrical™ is showcasing the rewarding opportunities available for future electricians through an annual competition that celebrates top apprentice talent and the skills they're bringing into the electrical trades. The eighth annual IDEAL National Championship takes place on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. A diverse pool of 10 apprentices earned a trip to the IDEAL National Championship during regional events across the United States and will compete for their share of $80,000 in cash and prizes.

As we face the biggest need for electricians in our lifetime, we need to showcase the rewarding opportunities available.

"We are facing the largest need for electricians in our lifetime to meet demands for electrification but are navigating a critical talent shortage. For every five electricians who retire from or leave the trade, only one takes their place," said Carmen Cardillo, VP/GM of IDEAL Electrical, North America. "This year's competition is all about the apprentices. This fun yet challenging competition shows the wide range of projects electrical apprentices are pursuing every day - and we hope seeing them in action inspires others to follow this rewarding path."

The theme for the 2023 IDEAL National Championship is "Wiring Better Futures" in honor of the emerging apprentice talent and the impact they will have on the electrical industry. The competition will be hosted by HGTV star Chip Wade of "Elbow Room" and PBS's Scott Caron of "Ask This Old House." Apprentices will need to complete two, in-depth electrical challenges that test for speed, skill, safety and accuracy.

Competitors also will be the first to use new IDEAL Electrical products, including:

15-Foot Fish Tape: A small, easy-to-use fish tape that's great for quick wire-pulling jobs like remodels and DIY installs.

Yellow 77®Aerosol Lubricant: One of the most popular wire-pulling lubricants available to electricians now becomes easier than ever to apply. Yellow 77 – known for making wire pulling smooth and safe, has been reformulated in an easy, sprayable can.

2023 IDEAL National Championship Competitors

Apprentices at the Finals event earned their way by completing a rough-in electrical wiring challenge at one of four 2023 regional tradeshows. The top two times at each qualifying event and the top two third-place times from across all four events advanced to the Finals. This year's apprentice competitors include:

Emma Becker , Denver, N.C.

Herman Vasquez, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Devin Slifer , Greenup, Ky.

Jose Renteria, Elk River, Minn.

Luis Sanchez , Chicago, Ill.

Jake Tribby, Beaver, Oh .

Dino Gualandri , LaSalle, Ill.

Hugo Ponce , Houston, Tx.

Agapito Arvizu , West Palm Beach, Fla.

Donald Reid , Brandon Miss.

Prizes include $40,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place and $10,000 for third place. To watch videos from past competitions and follow the stories of returning apprentice competitors, view the IDEAL Electrical "Wire to Wire" video series .

IDEAL National Championship is More Than Just a Competition

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. currently needs about 80,000 new electricians every year and more than 1 million more electricians to meet the nation's goals as a massive shift to electrification continues.

Established in 2016, the goal of the IDEAL National Championship is to promote skilled trade careers and give back to the industry and professionals. This unique and exciting event is now a part of the Elite Trade Championship Series which highlights the skilled trades and career path opportunities in areas including automotive, plumbing and HVAC technicians.

Onsite, IDEAL Electrical is demonstrating what it's like to be an electrician through simulation experiences utilized alongside their IVRY Technologies education program that leverages Meta Quest VR technology.

"If you want a steady and good-paying job, become an electrician," said Greg Anliker, journeyman wireman, Electrical Foreman at Kellenberger Electric, Inc., and three-time IDEAL National Champion. "The IDEAL National Championship is a blast. This competition highlights everything that makes this work so great; thinking on your feet, focusing on quality and efficiency while paying attention to every detail, no matter how small. We're constantly sharing tips and tricks with each other to get the job done quicker, safer, and better - and at the Championship, you're learning from and watching the best in America."

A live stream of the 2023 IDEAL National Championship competition will be available through the IDEAL Electrical Facebook page. The live stream of the Semi-Finals will start around 7:20 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Advancement round is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The Finals will begin around 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

The Award Ceremony will begin at approximately 1:50 p.m. Eastern.

The event is free and open to the public and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Eastern on December 8, 2023.

About IDEAL® ELECTRICAL

IDEAL Electrical™ is a leading manufacturer of tools and supplies for professional electricians. An IDEAL Industries, Inc. brand, IDEAL Electrical is a global leader in wire connectivity products, electrical installation tools and supplies and test and measurement equipment. As The Electrician's Champion™, IDEAL® has created products and technologies for professional electricians, facilities executives and electrical apprenticeship training centers for more than 100 years. View IDEAL Electrical product lines and more at www.idealind.com.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com .

