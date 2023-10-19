Kansas City Current and CPKC Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Agreement

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Kansas City Current and CPKC are proud to announce the first stadium for a women's professional sports team built in the world will officially now be known as CPKC Stadium.

The historic 10-year naming rights agreement is a continuation of CPKC's long-established legacy of investing in women's professional sports and a groundbreaking commitment to the Kansas City community.

CPKC, which has its U.S. corporate headquarters in Kansas City, was created with the combination of two historic railways – Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS). The two companies combined on April 14, 2023 to form the first truly North American rail network connecting Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

"As we embarked on finding the perfect naming rights partner, it was always about finding an organization where our values and vision align. CPKC is that partner," said KC Current co-founders and owners Angie and Chris Long. "Our organizations share a commitment to strive for excellence, invest heavily in our communities and raise the bar with global influence. We are extremely excited to work with CPKC on this historic agreement and know our partnership will create long-standing positive impact!"

"We are incredibly proud to sponsor the Kansas City Current and support this history-making project here in the city that is at the heart of our North American rail network," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "CPKC has been a longtime champion of women's sports and of investing in our communities. This stadium and this partnership with the Current will build on that legacy as together we write a new chapter here in Kansas City."

In addition to naming rights for CPKC Stadium, the outdoor gathering space at the entrance to the stadium will be called CPKC Plaza. The plaza will provide space to gather before stadium events which include KC Current matches, other sporting events, concerts, etc. CPKC Plaza will also house the permanent location of the Kansas City Current team store.

CPKC will also be involved in the Current's community initiatives. In 2023, CPKC is helping to renovate the STEM Lab at East High School, a Title I school and the biggest high school in Kansas City, just four miles from the new stadium. More than 40 languages are spoken at East, representing students from 42 countries, and making it one of the most diverse schools in the metro area.

CPKC Stadium will have a focus on inclusivity and sustainability, providing an entertaining and modern atmosphere for fans that develops a passion and loyalty for KC Current and the stadium. To learn more about 2024 season ticket memberships, visit www.kansascitycurrent.com/seasontickets

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

