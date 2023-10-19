Totus Medicines Appoints John Maraganore to Scientific Advisory Board

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines , the drug discovery and development company revolutionizing small molecule drugs to end the era of untreatable disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Maraganore, Ph.D., to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Maraganore brings over three decades of experience and most recently served as the founding CEO and director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. He also currently serves as Chair Emeritus of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

At Alnylam, Maraganore led the company's pioneering efforts to advance RNA interference therapeutics, bringing five approved products to market and building $25 billion in market capitalization. Maraganore remains a member of the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board.

"I have been so impressed by Totus's commitment to building a multidisciplinary SAB, its mission to develop life-changing medicines, and the technology the team is developing to make that a reality," said Maraganore. "It's an honor to become a member of the SAB team and lend my counsel at such a critical moment in the company's journey."

"It's an honor to have John Maraganore join as the newest member of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Totus CEO and co-founder Neil Dhawan, Ph.D. "John brings valuable experience in advancing therapeutics from discovery to commercialization at a time when our first program is rapidly advancing through clinical trials. We look forward to working with John and our entire SAB in continuing to develop life changing medicines for the patients who need them most."

TOS-358 is Totus's first clinical drug candidate and is the first highly specific, potent inhibitor of PI3Kα, the most mutated oncogene in the human body that drives many types of cancers. In April 2023, it was announced that TOS-358 would start its Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information on the Phase 1 trial of TOS-358, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05683418 .

Maraganore joins a robust SAB composed of industry leaders, including Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., who helped define the field of signal transduction and discovered the PI3K pathway; Hope Rugo, Ph.D., an expert on targeted oncology clinical development and developing new strategies to enable rapid advancement of effective drugs to patients; and Kevan Shokat, Ph.D., who changed the paradigm of targeted cancer therapy, among others.

Learn more about our esteemed SAB members, our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership, and our Totus Team on our About Us page

About Totus Medicines

Totus Medicines is discovering and developing medicines for untreatable diseases that would be almost impossible to identify otherwise. With the unprecedented ability to screen billions of drug candidates against thousands of targets in record time, the company's novel platform is able to search for drugs that are dramatically superior and more effective than what can be discovered by current technology. Totus can record billions of drug discovery interactions in a single experiment. With this capability, for the first time, drug discovery can happen in the space of a few days instead of years. Totus's pipeline addresses massive unmet need in oncology care and includes a lead clinical program for PI3ka, and pre-clinical programs for AKT and βCATENIN.

For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com

