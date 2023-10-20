AQUAPHOR CELEBRATES SPANISH-SPEAKING MOTHERS AND INTERGENERATIONAL LOVE FOR THE BRAND IN NEW TELEMUNDO PARTNERSHIP FEATURING NETWORK STAR GISELLE BLONDET

The Spanish-Language, NBCUniversal integration runs across Linear, Digital, Streaming, and Social on Telemundo and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaphor®, a dermatologist and pediatrician recommended brand known for helping to heal a range of dry, compromised skin conditions for nearly 100 years, has launched a partnership with NBCUniversal featuring Giselle Blondet, Telemundo personality, to showcase the multiple uses of Aquaphor® Baby Healing Ointment across generations.

Aquaphor (PRNewsfoto/Aquaphor) (PRNewswire)

"Aquaphor Baby has been part of our family for many years. What you see is a perfect reflection of my relationship with my children and grandchildren," said Giselle Blondet, co-host of Telemundo's popular afternoon show, La Mesa Caliente. "I love that we can show the relationship I have with my daughter, how proud I am to be a grandmother and be able to share what I learned from my mother and grandmother who were an important part of the caretaking of my children. The truth is that we always have Aquaphor Baby in my house. I even carry it in my purse."

Spotlighting the rich parenting wisdom handed down from grandmother to mother, the dynamic creative features Hispanic icon Giselle Blondet with her own daughter, Gabriella Pabon, as well as Gabriella's daughter, Olivia. Giselle and Gabriella discuss the many versatile uses for Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment, from preventing and treating diaper rash to helping to heal dry, irritated skin and minor scrapes.

"Aquaphor Baby offers convenience and value to parents in one essential solution that does so much for babies' sensitive skin," said Patricia Popowich, Brand Director of Aquaphor at Beiersdorf. "Growing up in a Peruvian household, I have experienced firsthand the respect and trust that's given to grandmothers, they are role models, mentors and caregivers in the Hispanic culture. That's why when Telemundo proposed this idea, I immediately felt a strong connection. We are thrilled to see this insight come through in Giselle's personal story and show how her love for, and trust in, Aquaphor transcends generations. This is our first integration with the Before & Aquaphor campaign, and I am so proud to share the transformational power of Aquaphor with our Spanish-speaking parents. "

"By leaning into NBCUniversal's pool of trusted talent that Telemundo viewers feel authentically connected to, we help our brand partners tap into this avenue of powerful storytelling, which translates into audiences' deeper love for the brand." said Matt Boxer, Senior Vice President, Business Development, NBCUniversal Local.

The partnership between NBCUniversal and Aquaphor Baby showcases the power of leaning into iconic talent, authentic storytelling, and strategic audience targeting to move viewers from connection to action.

About Aquaphor

With close to 100 years of skin care expertise, Aquaphor® is the #1 brand recommended by dermatologists for dry, cracked skin and cuticles, dry feet and heels, as well as, the #1 recommended lip care brand, and #1 brand recommended for post cosmetic in office minor surgery. Also recommended by pediatricians, Aquaphor Baby is the #3 baby skincare brand in the U.S. and offers a range of gentle and fragrance-free solutions for babies' sensitive skin. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.aquaphorus.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Aquaphor: Danielle Alvarado, DanielleA@mbooth.com

NBCUniversal: Kelly O'Halloran, Kelly.O'Halloran@nbcuni.com

Aquaphor®, a dermatologist and pediatrician recommended brand known for helping to heal a range of dry, compromised skin conditions for nearly 100 years, has launched a partnership with NBCUniversal featuring Giselle Blondet, Telemundo personality, to showcase the multiple uses of Aquaphor® Baby Healing Ointment across generations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aquaphor