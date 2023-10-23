SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeFake AI is excited to announce the launch of its "AI for Good" contest, an initiative aimed at using AI art to raise awareness of pressing social issues such as homelessness and poverty. This innovative contest, hosted on the BeFake AI mobile app, invites users to submit AI-generated images that highlight the global homeless epidemic.

BeFake AI Launches "AI for Good" Contest to Highlight Homelessness Crisis.

"AI has captured the world's attention and consciousness, and we believe it can also enhance our ability to inspire the next generation of advocates for social good," said BeFake CEO Kristen Garcia Dumont, "We have a young user base who now have access to extremely powerful image generation models in our app. What could be better than giving them the tools and opportunity to leverage generative AI to amplify important social issues and inspire hope and action."

Contest participants are invited to submit their AI-generated images by November 10, 2023. Top entries will be featured in Times Square, one of the world's most iconic advertising spaces. BeFake is committed to supporting initiatives that use AI for the greater good, and our "AI for Good" campaign is a testament to this commitment.

Watch the official launch trailer here:

Download the BeFake app now:

App Store | Google Play

Press Kit: Press Kit

About Alias TechnologiesYoutube

Alias Technologies, developer of the breakout app BeFake AI, is an applied AI company creating social media applications leveraging cutting edge generative media and multi-modal AI systems. Alias was founded by the former executive team of gaming giant Machine Zone.

Press Contact

View original content:

SOURCE Alias Technologies, Inc.