MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Solid Earnings for 3rd Quarter 2023

Net Income Totals $6.3 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in line with expectations. Earnings per share for the year-to-date stand at $2.64. Cumulative net income for the calendar year reached $21.4 million, a 12.3% increase over the first nine months of 2022.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

Annualized returns through the first nine months included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 13.80 % Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 1.50 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent): 4.28 % Efficiency Ratio: 55.06 % Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 164 % Core Deposit Ratio: 68 % FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits: 76 % Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): 1.01 % Tangible Book Value per Common Share: $23.00

"The Company continues to put up very strong performance metrics in spite of the rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The team did an excellent job preparing the balance sheet for a rising rate environment leading up to the first quarter of 2022. Since mid-2023, the team has been equally focused on neutralizing the balance sheet for a stable or slightly declining interest rate environment going forward."

"MainStreet Bank is a community bank built upon great relationships, and this continues to be a true testament to our financial strength. Our balance sheet continues to grow through the many thoughtful referrals from our existing customers and from our reputation in the markets we serve," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.

ABOUT AVENU

Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18. SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform.

Avenu — Banking Delivered. Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu — Serving a Community of Innovation. Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





September

30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December

31, 2022*



September

30, 2022

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 44,912



$ 67,700



$ 225,334



$ 48,931



$ 50,636

Federal funds sold



76,271





30,341





—





81,669





54,098

Total cash and cash equivalents



121,183





98,041





225,334





130,600





104,734

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



56,726





60,579





63,209





62,631





162,319

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



17,565





17,590





17,616





17,642





17,670

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



20,619





20,304





22,436





24,325





16,436

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, and $12,994, respectively



1,681,444





1,637,484





1,617,275





1,579,950





1,448,071

Premises and equipment, net



14,275





14,427





14,521





14,709





14,523

Accrued interest and other receivables



11,184





10,256





9,744





9,581





8,273

Computer software, net of amortization



13,373





12,266





10,559





9,149





7,258

Bank owned life insurance



38,035





37,763





37,503





37,249





36,996

Other assets



47,087





40,641





36,811





39,915





43,835

Total Assets

$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 394,859



$ 388,992



$ 487,875



$ 550,690



$ 566,016

Interest bearing demand deposits



76,423





71,308





100,522





80,099





93,695

Savings and NOW deposits



46,550





51,294





53,499





51,419





54,240

Money market deposits



461,398





380,500





260,316





222,540





254,190

Time deposits



703,960





701,289





730,076





608,141





585,783

Total deposits



1,683,190





1,593,383





1,632,288





1,512,889





1,553,924

Federal funds borrowed



—





30,000





60,696





—





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





45,000





100,000





—

Subordinated debt



72,543





72,444





72,344





72,245





72,146

Other liabilities



52,015





43,016





39,692





42,335





44,045

Total Liabilities



1,807,748





1,738,843





1,850,020





1,727,469





1,670,115

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,188





29,177





29,185





28,736





28,728

Capital surplus



65,407





64,768





64,213





63,999





63,231

Retained earnings



102,694





97,646





91,991





86,830





80,534

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,809)





(8,346)





(7,664)





(8,546)





(9,756)

Total Stockholders' Equity



213,743





210,508





204,988





198,282





190,000

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115





*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September

30, 2023



September

30, 2022



September

30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December

31, 2022



September

30, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 85,336



$ 54,900



$ 29,750



$ 28,855



$ 26,731



$ 23,972



$ 20,261

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,384





1,136





459





407





518





467





378

Tax-exempt securities



797





796





268





265





264





262





261

Interest on federal funds sold



3,528





1,241





1,217





1,179





1,132





1,071





1,013

Total interest income



91,045





58,073





31,694





30,706





28,645





25,772





21,913

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



834





345





240





251





343





256





175

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



400





122





145





147





108





81





43

Interest on money market deposits



8,285





766





4,156





2,926





1,203





781





496

Interest on time deposits



18,747





5,236





7,526





7,077





4,144





2,966





2,275

Interest on federal funds borrowed



274





—





35





201





38





—





—

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,105





83





186





13





906





264





—

Interest on subordinated debt



2,460





2,108





828





820





812





828





828

Total interest expense



32,105





8,660





13,116





11,435





7,554





5,176





3,817

Net interest income



58,940





49,413





18,578





19,271





21,091





20,596





18,096

Provision for credit losses



1,176





1,280





255





638





283





1,118





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



57,764





48,133





18,323





18,633





20,808





19,478





18,096

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,639





1,810





514





535





590





610





601

Bank owned life insurance income



786





755





272





259





255





253





254

Loan swap fee income



—





619





—





—





—





—





518

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



—





4





—





—





—





—





—

Net loss on sale of loans



—





(168)





—





—





—





—





(211)

Other non-interest income



352





753





177





16





158





196





186

Total other income



2,777





3,773





963





810





1,003





1,059





1,348

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



21,139





17,025





6,924





6,595





7,621





6,775





5,874

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,983





2,076





713





772





498





710





760

Advertising and marketing



2,072





1,684





577





698





797





620





704

Occupancy expenses



1,287





1,093





375





426





486





378





400

Outside services



1,691





1,545





697





504





490





529





611

Administrative expenses



703





658





277





211





215





214





253

Other operating expenses



5,109





4,268





1,866





1,646





1,596





1,481





1,291

Total non-interest expenses



33,984





28,349





11,429





10,852





11,703





10,707





9,893

Income before income tax expense



26,557





23,557





7,857





8,591





10,108





9,830





9,551

Income tax expense



5,119





4,462





1,516





1,645





1,957





2,252





1,808

Net income



21,438





19,095





6,341





6,946





8,151





7,578





7,743

Preferred stock dividends



1,617





1,617





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 19,821



$ 17,478



$ 5,802



$ 6,407



$ 7,612



$ 7,039



$ 7,204

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 2.64



$ 2.31



$ 0.77



$ 0.85



$ 1.01



$ 0.95



$ 0.97

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,521,426





7,561,567





7,524,332





7,522,764





7,517,213





7,433,607





7,463,719



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 426,698





25.1 %

$ 421,277





25.4 %

$ 366,689





25.0 %



1.3 %



16.4 % Residential real estate loans



462,935





27.2 %



410,550





24.7 %



373,056





25.4 %



12.8 %



24.1 % Commercial real estate loans



734,615





43.1 %



727,772





43.9 %



638,110





43.5 %



0.9 %



15.1 % Commercial and industrial loans



73,855





4.3 %



93,604





5.6 %



74,482





5.1 %



-21.1 %



-0.8 % Consumer loans



4,598





0.3 %



5,750





0.4 %



13,628





1.0 %



-20.0 %



-66.3 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,702,701





100.0 %

$ 1,658,953





100.0 %

$ 1,465,965





100.0 %



2.6 %



16.1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(15,626)













(16,047)













(12,994)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,631)













(5,422)













(4,900)

























Net Loans

$ 1,681,444











$ 1,637,484











$ 1,448,071

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 394,859





23.5 %

$ 388,992





24.4 %

$ 566,016





36.4 %



1.5 %



-30.2 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



76,423





4.5 %



71,308





4.5 %



93,695





6.0 %



7.2 %



-18.4 % Savings and NOW deposits



46,550





2.8 %



51,294





3.2 %



54,240





3.5 %



-9.2 %



-14.2 % Money market accounts



461,398





27.4 %



380,500





23.9 %



254,190





16.4 %



21.3 %



81.5 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



432,440





25.7 %



406,583





25.5 %



371,739





23.9 %



6.4 %



16.3 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



271,520





16.1 %



294,706





18.5 %



214,044





13.8 %



-7.9 %



26.9 % Total Deposits

$ 1,683,190





100.0 %

$ 1,593,383





100.0 %

$ 1,553,924





100.0 %



5.6 %



8.3 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds borrowed



—





0.0 %



30,000





29.3 %



—





0.0 %



-100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt



72,543





100.0 %



72,444





70.7 %



72,146





100.0 %



0.1 %



0.6 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,543





100.0 %

$ 102,444





100.0 %

$ 72,146





100.0 %



-29.2 %



0.6 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,755,733











$ 1,695,827











$ 1,626,070













3.5 %



8.0 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,144,513





65.2 %

$ 1,111,523





65.5 %

$ 1,156,862





71.1 %



3.0 %



-1.1 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



538,677





30.7 %



481,860





28.4 %



397,062





24.5 %



11.8 %



35.7 % Federal funds borrowed



—





0.0 %



30,000





1.8 %



—





0.0 %



-100.0 %



#DIV/0!

Subordinated debt (3)



72,543





4.1 %



72,444





4.3 %



72,146





4.4 %



0.1 %



0.6 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,755,733





100.0 %

$ 1,695,827





100.0 %

$ 1,626,070





100.0 %



3.5 %



8.0 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September

30, 2023



For the three months ended September

30, 2022





Average Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,665,474



$ 29,750





7.09 %

$ 1,446,679



$ 20,261





5.56 % Securities:















































Taxable



67,513





459





2.70 %



73,914





378





2.03 % Tax-exempt



37,812





339





3.56 %



38,074





330





3.44 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



94,808





1,217





5.09 %



182,331





1,013





2.20 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,865,607



$ 31,765





6.76 %

$ 1,740,998



$ 21,982





5.01 % Other assets



63,883





















61,479

















Total assets

$ 1,929,490



















$ 1,802,477

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 77,047



$ 240





1.24 %

$ 93,569



$ 175





0.74 % Savings and NOW deposits



48,594





145





1.18 %



55,100





43





0.31 % Money market deposit accounts



413,710





4,156





3.99 %



257,091





496





0.77 % Time deposits



700,405





7,526





4.26 %



575,832





2,275





1.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,239,756



$ 12,067





3.86 %

$ 981,592



$ 2,989





1.21 % Federal funds borrowed



2,501





35





5.55 %



2





—





—

FHLB advances



13,478





186





5.48 %



—





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,504





828





4.53 %



72,107





828





4.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,328,239



$ 13,116





3.92 %

$ 1,053,701



$ 3,817





1.44 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



388,004





















558,337

















Total liabilities

$ 1,716,243



















$ 1,612,038

















Stockholders' Equity



213,247





















190,439

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,929,490



















$ 1,802,477

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.84 %



















3.57 % Net Interest Income









$ 18,649



















$ 18,165









Net Interest Margin



















3.97 %



















4.14 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30,

2023



For the nine months ended September 30,

2022





Average Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,640,460



$ 85,336





6.95 %

$ 1,420,013



$ 54,900





5.17 % Securities:















































Taxable



69,260





1,384





2.67 %



73,496





1,136





2.07 % Tax-exempt



37,876





1,009





3.56 %



38,703





1,008





3.48 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



99,004





3,528





4.76 %



121,832





1,241





1.36 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,846,600



$ 91,257





6.61 %

$ 1,654,044



$ 58,285





4.71 % Other assets



62,832





















71,361

















Total assets

$ 1,909,432



















$ 1,725,405

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 78,018



$ 834





1.43 %

$ 86,836



$ 345





0.53 % Savings and NOW deposits



50,382





400





1.06 %



66,714





122





0.24 % Money market deposit accounts



328,037





8,285





3.38 %



252,992





766





0.40 % Time deposits



699,377





18,747





3.58 %



511,242





5,236





1.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,155,814



$ 28,266





3.27 %

$ 917,784



$ 6,469





0.94 % Federal funds borrowed



6,878





274





5.33 %



2





—





—

FHLB advances



30,531





1,105





4.84 %



24,011





83





0.46 % Subordinated debt



72,405





2,460





4.54 %



62,807





2,108





4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,265,628



$ 32,105





3.39 %

$ 1,004,604



$ 8,660





1.15 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



436,157





















531,115

















Total liabilities

$ 1,701,785



















$ 1,535,719

















Stockholders' Equity



207,647





















189,686

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,909,432



















$ 1,725,405

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.22 %



















3.56 % Net Interest Income









$ 59,152



















$ 49,625









Net Interest Margin



















4.28 %



















4.01 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended

At or For the Nine

Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.77



$ 0.97



$ 2.64



$ 2.31

Book value per common share

$ 24.78



$ 21.92



$ 24.78



$ 21.92

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.00



$ 20.94



$ 23.00



$ 20.94

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,524,332





7,463,719





7,521,426





7,561,567

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,524,887





7,425,432





7,524,887





7,425,432

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.30 %



1.70 %



1.50 %



1.48 % Return on average equity (annualized)



11.80 %



16.13 %



13.80 %



13.46 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



12.38 %



17.52 %



14.69 %



14.39 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.76 %



5.01 %



6.61 %



4.71 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.92 %



1.44 %



3.39 %



1.15 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



2.84 %



3.57 %



3.22 %



3.56 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.97 %



4.14 %



4.28 %



4.01 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.20 %



0.30 %



0.19 %



0.29 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.35 %



2.18 %



2.38 %



2.20 % Efficiency ratio(3)



58.49 %



50.88 %



55.06 %



53.30 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,047



$ 12,982



$ 14,114



$ 11,697

Add: recoveries



1





12





14





17

Less: charge-offs



(324)





—





(331)





—

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(98)





—





934





1,280

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





895





—

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 15,626



$ 12,994



$ 15,626



$ 12,994



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 1,199



$ —



$ —



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





1,310





—

Add: provision for unfunded commitments



353





—





374





—

Less: recovery of unfunded commitments



—





—





(132)





—

Ending balance, RUC

$ 1,552



$ —



$ 1,552



$ —

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 17,178



$ 12,994



$ 17,178



$ 12,994



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.92 %



0.89 %



0.92 %



0.89 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01 %



0.89 %



1.01 %



0.89 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets



48.08





N/A





48.08





N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.08 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.48 %



370.05 %



372.48 %



370.05 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



138.79 %



137.51 %



138.79 %



137.51 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.05 %



0.17 %



0.05 %



0.17 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.02 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing assets

$ 325



$ —



$ 325



$ —

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.79 %



16.39 %



16.79 %



16.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.83 %



15.59 %



15.83 %



15.59 % Leverage ratio



14.81 %



14.01 %



14.81 %



14.01 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.83 %



15.59 %



15.83 %



15.59 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 20.54



$ 22.81



$ 20.54



$ 22.81

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.98 %



9.86 %



9.98 %



9.86 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.46 %



10.26 %



10.34 %



10.76 % Number of full time equivalent employees



185





157





185





157

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 18,578



$ 18,096



$ 58,940



$ 49,413

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





69





212





212

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,649





18,165





59,152





49,625



































Average interest earning assets



1,865,607





1,740,998





1,846,600





1,654,044

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.95 %



4.12 %



4.27 %



3.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.97 %



4.14 %



4.28 %



4.01 %





































As of September 30,

As of September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 213,743



$ 190,000



$ 213,743



$ 190,000

Less: intangible assets



13,373





7,258





13,373





7,258

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



200,370





182,742



$ 200,370



$ 182,742

Less: preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



173,107





155,479





173,107





155,479



































Common shares outstanding



7,524,887





7,425,432





7,524,887





7,425,432

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.00



$ 20.94



$ 23.00



$ 20.94







































As of September 30,

As of September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Total assets, adjusted































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,021,491



$ 1,860,115



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,860,115

Less: intangible assets



(13,373)





(7,258)





(13,373)





(7,258)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,008,118





1,852,857





2,008,118





1,852,857



















For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Average stockholders equity, adjusted































Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 213,247



$ 190,439



$ 207,647



$ 189,686

Less: average intangible assets



(12,841)





(6,192)





(11,345)





(4,570)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



200,406





184,247





196,302





185,116



















For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Average assets, adjusted































Total average average assets (GAAP)

$ 1,929,490



$ 1,802,477



$ 1,909,432



$ 1,725,405

Less: average intangible assets



(12,841)





(6,192)





(11,345)





(4,570)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,916,649





1,796,285





1,898,087





1,720,835



Contact: Debra Cope

Director of Corporate Communications

Desk (703) 481-4599

Mobile (202) 468-3184

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.