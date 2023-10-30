Wed Society® Expands Reach with Launch of Franchise Opportunity; Grows Executive Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, the premier wedding media brand dedicated to promoting local wedding vendors, launches its highly anticipated franchise program. As the heartbeat of the wedding community, Wed Society® developed a unique platform which showcases the most inspirational local weddings while connecting wedding vendors with couples planning their big day.

"We can expand to more than 100 additional markets" Kami Huddleston , co-founder of Wed Society®.

"In the past year a staggering 2.4 million weddings took place in the United States, and the wedding sector is a vibrant marketplace of 400,000 wedding-related businesses eager to leverage the Wed Society® membership-based marketing platform to reach engaged couples locally," said Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society®.

Wed Society® franchises are home-based and have an initial investment of less than $130,000, while each existing market generated an impressive average revenue of more than $635,000 in 2022 according to the Wed Society Franchise Disclosure Document. New franchise owners are supported by a comprehensive training program and ongoing support.

With over 1.5 million online views and an impressive social media following of 300,000+, Wed Society® is the most influential and trusted resource in the markets it serves. "Our unique media platform has already made a significant impact in the wedding industry, and with our franchise offering we can expand to more than 100 additional markets" added Kami Huddleston, co-founder of Wed Society®.

Wed Society® franchise owners have the flexibility to curate and share the most inspirational local weddings, tailoring their content to the unique preferences and trends of their community while also hosting member-exclusive events that create a sense of community and build meaningful connections within the local wedding industry.

To support the national expansion, Wed Society® has deepened its leadership team with the addition of industry veteran David Lewis as chief growth officer. "David grows our team to more than 30 talented media and franchise professionals as we initiate our national expansion" Huddleston added.

Wed Society® anticipates launching seven new franchise markets in 2024 and invites ambitious individuals to explore this exciting opportunity at franchise.wedsociety.com.

About Wed Society®:

