The ExchangeRight REIT Now Available for Investment on Templum One

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), the operating system for private markets and alternative assets,™ announced today that investors can now access ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT (EIR) on Templum One, Templum's private market and alternative asset ecosystem solution.

Investors can now access ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT (EIR) on Templum One.

Templum One is the first of its kind patent-pending ecosystem that connects issuers like ExchangeRight with a broad base of investors using a cloud-based, digitally native, platform. Through Templum One a myriad of participants in private and alternative securities markets (i.e., issuers, retail/institutional investors, custodians, and transfer agents) interact with each other using standardized and streamlined workflows that eliminate traditional barriers to access these markets.

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. The Essential Income REIT is invested in a diversified portfolio of 352 properties in 34 states with net leases backed by 37 historically recession-resilient and primarily investment-grade tenants successfully operating in the necessity retail and healthcare industries.

"We are excited to offer this REIT from ExchangeRight on Templum One," said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. "Templum's ability to bring these investment opportunities to a, differentiated, broad base of investors allows issuers like ExchangeRight to amplify and augment their capital raising strategies. Templum One streamlines document management, investment/subscription workflows, and payment functionality to create an efficient process for investors, while also enabling issuers to access a broader pool of potential investors."

About Templum

Templum is the operating system for private markets and alternative assets and is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading, alternative data and Templum One, our private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution. Templum's combined solutions improve efficiency and access in private markets by enabling seamless, electronic workflows for alternative investments and standardized infrastructure to support operations, rather than the fragmented manual processes currently used in private markets. We unify private market infrastructure, investment opportunities and investor capital, into a single solution for private securities and alternative assets.

Templum Markets LLC. a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com .

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

