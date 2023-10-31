Virgin Australia selects Sabre as its preferred NDC IT technology provider

Sabre's NDC IT capabilities will power the airline's future retailing evolution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Australia has selected Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, to power its future New Distribution Capability (NDC) connection. Virgin Australia will use Sabre's NDC IT capabilities, together with its Global Distribution System (GDS), to both create and distribute innovative offers and rich, customised NDC content.

Virgin Australia will deploy Sabre technology to power its future retailing efforts across both direct and indirect channels. Using Sabre's NDC IT capabilities, the carrier will be able to make real-time NDC offers accessible to travel buyers so they will be able to shop, book, and service Virgin Australia's NDC air and ancillary offers with speed and scalability. Virgin Australia has a multi-pronged strategy backed by an extensive suite of Sabre technology to help in its efforts to improve operational efficiencies, increase revenue opportunities, create tailored offers for travelers and distribute those offers across the global travel marketplace.

"It was vital to us that we chose the right, future-focused technology partner to enable us to create tailored, customised offers in real time, and position those offers in the right distribution channels at the right time, to the right travellers," said Dave Emerson, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Australia. "Investing in our distribution and retailing capability is crucial to enable a modern airline retailing strategy that's fit for purpose for today, tomorrow and for the longer term. We're pleased to be partnering with Sabre as our NDC IT technology provider, so we can take a clear step forward in our retailing and distribution evolution."

This is the latest step in Virgin Australia and Sabre's long-standing, strategic relationship. The carrier recently announced it had chosen two new solutions from Sabre's Retail Intelligence suite, together with renewing its multi-year Sabre distribution agreement that includes the future addition of NDC content. Now, Virgin Australia is turning its attention to its future retailing and distribution strategy by selecting Sabre's NDC IT capabilities.

"We're thrilled to continue to enhance our relationship with Virgin Australia," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management, Distribution Experiences, Sabre Travel Solutions. "NDC is a key priority for Sabre and the global travel industry because it lays the groundwork for future airline retailing based on Offers and Orders. What is important for Virgin Australia is Sabre will be supporting both the IT and distribution sides of the NDC equation for the airline, giving them a holistic set of solutions and a clear NDC roadmap for the future."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Virgin Australia

Founded in 2000 by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Australia is now one of the largest Australian airlines operating an extensive domestic network as well as short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and its loyalty program, Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group employs more than 7,000 people and has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for 22 years. Virgin Australia boasts more than 11 million Velocity members who can use their Points to redeem flights to over 500 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and the airline's extensive list of international partner carriers.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

Kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Roberts

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation