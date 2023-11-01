Isovera Acquires The Boston Group in a Strategic Move to Enhance Capabilities for Clients

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isovera , a leading digital creative agency, is excited to announce its acquisition of The Boston Group (TBG), a distinguished global marketing communications firm. This strategic partnership enables organizations to seamlessly go to market with competitively differentiated brand platforms across all audience channels. The collaboration merges both organizations' talents and deep expertise across diverse B2B categories, delivering even greater capabilities and efficiency to a robust roster of leading clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Boston Group into the Isovera family. Merging our capabilities reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched value to our clients, and brings true experts together in a collaborative environment," said Matt Naffah, Partner at Isovera. "We will continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technology to elevate brand presence and create masterful stories for our clients to achieve exceptional results."

With this transformative move, Isovera will double in size, strengthening its position as a formidable player in the digital marketing and branding landscape for the aerospace and defense, construction, financial services, government, health/wellness, and utilities sectors.

Isovera and TBG share a common commitment to authenticity, creativity, innovation, and client-focused solutions. This shared culture will remain at the heart of their collaboration, ensuring clients continue to receive exceptional service and proactive ideation – now with an expanded suite of services and solutions, from online experiences to trade shows, video to environmental branding, social to internal comms.

Leslie Kaplan said, "We are excited to join forces with Isovera. This partnership enables us to leverage our strengths and increase our expertise to enhance digital experiences for our clients' audiences. Together, we are equipped to tackle complex marketing challenges and drive success in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

About Isovera

Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, stands out with its unique blend of authenticity and ingenuity. Believing in moving the needle for its clients, Isovera combines big agency thinking with small agency benefits, seamlessly uniting marketing and technology to deliver solutions that leave a measurable impact on your brand. With over 24 years of experience, Isovera offers a range of services, including agency of records, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. Inc. Magazine also named Isovera on its iconic Inc 5000 ranking. For more information, please visit https://isovera.com/ .

About The Boston Group

TBG is a B2B and B2G marketing communications firm with a roster of global clients in aerospace and defense, technology, healthcare, higher-ed, information security, and related industries. Clients work with TBG to build programs that simplify and strategize their core offerings; drive market response through compelling creative; and communicate with their audiences both internally and externally in the most effective way. For more information please visit https://bostongroup.com/ .

