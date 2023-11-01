LA FÊTE WINE COMPANY INTRODUCES NEW RED WINE: LA FÊTE DU ROUGE

La Fête du Rouge Joins La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc, Making a Trilogy of Provence Wines Now Available from the Growing Luxury Lifestyle Wine Company

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donae Burston, Founder & CEO of La Fête Wine Company, today announced the debut of La Fête du Rouge. The magnificent Provence red wine joins the luxury lifestyle wine company's award-winning La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc, making a trilogy of wines that appeal to all drinkers. Burston has remained true to his commitment to showcasing the most exceptional wines from St. Tropez, in the heart of the famed Côtes de Provence region, by bringing the South of France lifestyle to the glasses of wine drinkers everywhere.

"We firmly believe that the Côtes de Provence region is a special place where great wines are made, and we are extremely excited to bring La Fête du Rouge to the world," said Burston. "As more drinkers are looking for approachable red wines that are easy to drink year-round, La Fête du Rouge was a natural progression for our company."

The 2021 La Fête du Rouge blend (13.0% ABV, 750ml) is 86% Syrah, 12% Grenache, and 2% Mourvèdre and is aged exclusively in stainless steel and concrete tanks. The bright, ruby-red colored wine is expressive on the nose with notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and Mediterranean herbs. On the palate, the wine is beautifully supple. Tannins are silky, and the tasty finish reveals notes of black pepper, red fruits, and a hint of eucalyptus. Just like La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc, La Fête du Rouge is made to be versatile and easily drinkable.

Burston has always aimed to harness the Côtes de Provence region's full potential. First, with his flagship creation, La Fête du Rosé, which made its debut in 2019. While renowned for its exquisite rosé wines, La Fête Wine Company continues to prove that there are other incredible wines from the region. In 2021, La Fête du Blanc was introduced, and today, La Fête du Rouge. Burston and his team are confident that there's an affinity for both the wines and the lifestyle of St. Tropez.

"80-90% of the wines from Provence are rosé. However, we understood that the land and climate allow the region to produce a variety of great wines," Burston continues. "We are thrilled to be one of the few Provence producers with three different expressions from this iconic region, all of which can be easily enjoyed with any and every occasion. Whether you're drinking our Rosé, Blanc, or Rouge, La Fête is a party, and everyone is invited!"

All La Fête Wine Company wines are produced in partnership with the prestigious winemakers from Château Saint-Maur, one of only 18 Cru Classé estates in Provence.

La Fête du Rouge ($34.99) is now available in select wine shops and restaurants across the US and online for nationwide shipping via Reserve Bar . 1,500 cases of the 2021 vintage of La Fête du Rouge have been produced. For more information, please visit www.LaFeteWine.com

ABOUT LA FÊTE WINE COMPANY

After 15 years in the wine & spirits industry, Donae Burston set out to break tradition and convention by reimagining the luxury wine drinker and energizing the category. In 2019, La Fête du Rosé debuted as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. In 2021, the company introduced a limited-release white wine - La Fête du Blanc - which became a permanent addition to the portfolio in 2022, and in 2023, La Fête du Rouge will be introduced. In May 2021, La Fête Wine Company became the first company to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures as part of their initiative to invest $100 million in African American/Black and minority-owned businesses in beverage alcohol and adjacent categories by 2030. According to Circana, La Fête du Rosé was the fastest-growing luxury imported rosé label of 2021 and is now the #3 luxury imported rosé brand in the US. In January 2022, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (CP3) became an equity partner in the company. Since its inception, the company has donated a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to various programs that send underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences and organizations focused on creating opportunities for the BIPOC community in the wine and spirits industry.

