Hideoki Bespoke and PING Debut New Limited-Edition Collection

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hideoki Bespoke, an innovator in luxury tailoring and custom menswear, and PING, a leading golf equipment company specializing in custom fit golf clubs, today announced the launch of a new limited-edition collection. Titled "The 19th Collection," the capsule consists of high-end apparel and accessories that pays homage to the sport of golf by combining the rich heritage of both the Hideoki and PING brands. Designed in Atlanta, Georgia and made in Italy, the 60-piece collection is available online now.

Targeted towards discerning gentlemen who have an eye for high-quality craftsmanship and timeless style, the collection features an array of clothing, footwear, home and lifestyle accessories. With handcrafted leathers, highly custom tailoring methods, and luxe fabrics, the collaboration aims to redefine the narrative of traditional golf culture, attracting a variety of clientele with an appreciation for the game of golf and fashion.

"As golf continues to widen its appeal, it's vital that the game progresses towards greater diversity and inclusion, while also becoming part of the culture, both on and off the course," said Dedrick Thomas, President and CEO at Hideoki Bespoke. "With this in mind, we're excited to bring our collaboration with PING to fruition. With a shared passion for innovation, authenticity and community, the partnership empowers everyone to look and feel their best as a part of their everyday lifestyle."

The Atlanta-based fashion house is renowned for providing unparalleled service and a memorable experience that empowers each client to make a spirited statement about his heritage, status, and aspirations. Hideoki and PING embrace a standing commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, with a $1 million collaboration with Texas Southern University (TSU) already in place, and others in the pipeline.

"PING is excited to work with Hideoki Bespoke to bring more awareness and appeal to a wider and more inclusive audience of golfers," said Andy Solheim, Executive Vice President at PING. "This collaboration furthers our commitment to growing the game by providing golfers the highest quality, most innovative and custom products available. Their team shares our passion for approaching things in different and unconventional ways, which makes this partnership a great opportunity for both brands."

For more information on PING x HIDEOKI, visit https://ping.com/en-us/ping-x-hideoki/the-collection

About PING

PING designs, manufactures and markets a complete line of golf equipment including metal woods, irons, putters and golf bags. The family-owned company was founded in 1959 in the garage of the late Karsten Solheim, a mechanical engineer with an extensive background in the aerospace and computer industries. His frustration with his putting inspired him to design his own putter, which created a "pinging" sound when striking a golf ball. This sound was the source of the name now synonymous with innovation, quality and service throughout the world of golf. Solheim and his company are credited with numerous innovations that became industry standards, including perimeter weighting, custom fitting and the use of investment casting in the manufacturing of golf clubs. His insistence on adhering to strict engineering principles and tight manufacturing tolerances raised the level of product performance and quality throughout the golf industry. Solheim is the only person to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as a golf club manufacturer. Today, the Phoenix-based company is under the direction of Solheim's grandson, John K. Solheim. PING game-improvement products can be found in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.ping.com .

PING is a registered trademark of Karsten Manufacturing Corporation. Other trademarks mentioned are properties of their respective owners.

About Hideoki Bespoke

Located in the heart of Atlanta between Buckhead and Midtown, Hideoki Bespoke is a luxury apparel company dedicated to providing high quality, bespoke and custom clothing, footwear, leather goods, and related products to valued clients while focusing on their individual lifestyles, needs, and style preferences. The company was founded in 2006 out of the trunk of Dedrick Thomas's car. Mr. Thomas is a magna cum laude Industrial Engineering graduate of Mississippi State University, business executive, and entrepreneur with extensive background in supply chain management, distribution, and logistics for companies such as Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Donna Karen, Hugo Boss, and Lord & Taylor, to name a few. Hideoki Bespoke blends traditional construction methods with personalized services and specifications in order to provide distinctive and highly desirable products to its clients while creating a one-of-a-kind experience and staying true to their motto: "Traditional elegance meets modern sophistication with confidence, precision, and the unexpected." Visit www.MaisonHideoki.com .

