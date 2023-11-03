FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading broker in online trading for Forex and CFDs , has announced the launch of its redesigned Client Portal . This transformative upgrade features a fresh, intuitive platform, enhanced functionality, as well as a selection of new and exciting features designed to help traders and investors operate and trade more efficiently.

The Client Portal's new design is a significant leap forward, offering an improved user experience and flexibility that provides traders and investors greater control. The newly developed Client Portal boasts the following features:

A modern, user-friendly interface;

A sleek design that ensures a seamless experience for all clients;

Enhanced navigation;

Streamlined features that permit access to a wide array of tools directly from the Client Portal's Dashboard, including Accounts, Funding Operations, Platform Selection and Social Trading.

Real-time notifications enable FP Markets' clients to remain on top of their account operations and never miss a critical update.

Instant access to real-time economic indicators allow users to stay abreast of any market-moving risk events.

Kim Reilly, FP Markets Project Manager, enthused about the launch of the revamped Client Portal: 'I'm very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it's a transformation. We can't wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , and Iress . Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' , and

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022.

FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ .

