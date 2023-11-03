NKILT Therapeutics announces oral presentation featuring Chimeric ILT-Receptor (CIR™) engineered NK cells at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting and poster presentation at the 38th SITC Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NKILT Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage cell therapy biotech company developing proprietary Chimeric ILT-Receptor (CIR™)–engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, announced today that preclinical data of the CIR™NK cells have been selected for an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held December 9-12, 2023, and for poster presentation at the 38th Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held November 1-5, 2023. Both events are taking place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The SITC 2023 presentation will highlight the latest updates on NKILT Therapeutics' engineered CIR™NK cells proof-of-concept in vitro data against leukemia cells expressing human leukocyte antigen G (HLA-G).

The ASH 2023 oral presentation will feature details of the proprietary activation domains that enhance activity of the CIR™NK engineered cells against HLA-G-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. This presentation will expand preclinical data with a specific focus on these novel activation domains and will characterize the serial killing activity against AML cells. These data illustrate the potential of the CIR™ technology, associated with proprietary activation domains, to enhance engineered NK cells' direct and innate killing activity against leukemia cells.

"Today's poster presentation at SITC 2023 and the oral presentation at the upcoming ASH 2023 Annual Meeting confirm the great progress we have made in the development of our unique engineered CIR™NK cells, which allows us to remain on track to name our lead assets to launch our IND process later this year," emphasized Raphaël G. Ognar, President & CEO, Co-founder of NKILT Therapeutics, Inc.

Details of the presentations:

Poster presentation – 38th SITC Annual Meeting, San Diego , November 2-5, 2023

Title: Targeting HLA-G positive tumors with engineered Natural Killer cells expressing a Chimeric ILT Receptor (CIR™)

Presenter: MyLinh Duong, PhD

Poster Display Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 am-7:00 pm PDT

Abstract Number: 251

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Ground Level, Exhibit Halls A and B1

Oral presentation – 65th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, San Diego , December 9-12, 2023

Title: Engineered Natural Killer Cells Expressing Chimeric ILT Receptors (CIR™) Effectively Target HLA-G-Positive AML Tumor Cells.

Presenter: J. Henri Bayle, PhD

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:30 am PDT

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Novel Approaches for Next Generation Cellular Immunotherapies

Session Time: 9:30-11:00 am PDT

Abstract Number: 467

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6A

"We are very pleased to present our findings on the development of CIR™NK cells targeting HLA-G at SITC and the further augmentation of CIR™NK cell anti-AML efficacy at ASH. We are very proud of the work delivered by our team," said J. Henri Bayle, PhD, CTO/CDO & Co-founder of NKILT Therapeutics, Inc.

About Chimeric ILT-Receptor (CIR™) Technology

Chimeric ILT Receptor, or CIR™, technology utilizes engineered proteins designed to provide activating signals to immune cells in response to engagement of the tumor-enriched immunosuppressing protein human leukocyte antigen G (HLA-G) with extracellular binding domains derived from ILT2 or ILT4, the natural inhibitory receptors of HLA-G. This technique converts HLA-G from an agent for tumor immune evasion into a target protein for immunotherapy. The use of a CIR™ engager permits targeting of the several isoforms of HLA-G that can be expressed by tumors.

About NKILT Therapeutics, Inc.

NKILT Therapeutics, Inc., is a new cell therapy biotech developing a novel approach to engineering immune cells, starting with natural killer (NK) cells to directly target leukemias and solid tumors. Based on proprietary Chimeric ILT-Receptor (CIR™) binding technology, NKILT Therapeutics, Inc. has engineered allogeneic, gene-modified CIR™NK cells to target the human leukocyte antigen G (HLA-G) pathway. This innovative method devises a mechanism that takes advantage of characteristics of HLA-G to drive fit-for-purpose activation in NK cells. The main goal with these CIR™NK cells is to improve the depth and duration of response, with an off-the-shelf cell therapy treatment to ensure a more cost-effective option with broader and easier access to more patients suffering from cancer. For more information, visit www.NKILT.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nkilt-therapeutics.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

