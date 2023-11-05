Come Feel the Love, Y'all!

Largest Princess Cruise Ship Ever Homeported at the Port of Galveston Debuts for Inaugural Season of Western Caribbean Voyages

3,560-Guest Regal Princess Offers 21 Voyages for Winter 2023 through Spring 2024

GALVESTON, Texas, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Princess arrived in Galveston today, marking the start of a milestone cruise season as the largest Princess cruise ship ever based in Texas. Carrying 3,560 guests, Regal Princess offers roundtrip voyages to the Western Caribbean through March 24 with an anticipated 75,000 cruisers sailing aboard this Love Boat from this convenient, scenic Texas homeport.

Regal Princess Arrives in Galveston (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the occasion, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton, Regal Princess Captain Aldo Traverso and Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Wharves Board Vice Chairman Jeff Patterson. A festive performance by Galveston's local Ball High School Drill Team Tornettes and school mascot Tuffy kicked off the event.

"We first started sailing out of Galveston nearly 20 years ago. Princess loves Texas and we know Texans enjoy the convenience of having the Love Boat so close by offering a hassle-free drive or convenient fly option to enjoy the beautiful destinations in the Western Caribbean," said Thornton. "As we celebrate the arrival of Regal Princess, we extend our deep appreciation to the Port of Galveston for their ongoing partnership, and we're excited to welcome aboard the only premium cruise experience from Galveston."

Regal Princess begins a series of 21 voyages from Galveston, ranging in length from seven- to 12-days, visiting popular destinations in the Western Caribbean and Mexico like Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan. Cruisers can also choose special holiday sailings over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. There is even a "Love and Romance Celebration" themed cruise with Love Ambassador and bridal fashion icon Randy Fenoli, departing Dec. 3. He will host special events, share his personal success story, offer tips on how to choose the right wedding dress and even debut the "Randy" cocktail.

"Princess Cruises is an iconic cruise line and we're delighted to welcome guests from Regal Princess, the largest Love Boat to ever sail from Galveston," said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. "Regal Princess will visit beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean while expanding the array of attractive and enticing cruise vacation choices from Galveston, America's fourth most popular homeport."

The 142,229-ton Regal Princess boasts 19 decks and features ocean views from more than 1,400 stateroom balconies. Guests can stroll on the SeaWalk, a glass-floor walkway extending 28 feet beyond the edge of the ship, take an inviting dip in top-deck pools and hot tubs and relax in the Sanctuary retreat reserved for adults. From the cruise line's delicious array of dining options, mesmerizing entertainment and welcoming MedallionClass service, Regal Princess offers something for everyone.

To mark the 20th anniversary of when Princess first started sailing out of Galveston and the 10th anniversary of the debut of Regal Princess, the ship will return for another series of Western Caribbean cruises for the 2024-2025 season. Cruises are on sale now.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Local Ball High School Drill Team Tornettes and school mascot Tuffy (PRNewswire)

L-R: Debbie Holbrook, Princess Director of Deployment and Itinerary Planning; Terry Thornton, Princess Chief Commercial Officer; Jill Whelan, Princess Celebrations Ambassador; Aldo Traverso, Regal Princess Captain; Jeff Paterson, Galveston Wharves Board Vice Chairman; Alexandra Ambriano, Regal Princess Cruise Director (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises