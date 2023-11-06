ARCTOS PARTNERS AND OAK VIEW GROUP JOIN FORCES TO LEAD INDUSTRY-WIDE CLIMATE ACTION

Arctos to enhance the GOAL sustainability program by providing proprietary

DENVER and DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GOAL sustainability platform, founded by Oak View Group (OVG), the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building expert Jason F. McLennan, today announced a strategic partnership with Arctos Partners ("Arctos" or "the Firm"), to expand the tracking performance of the GOAL sustainability program and increase sustainable operations in venues around the country.

Arctos Partners and Oak View Group's GOAL sustainability platform join forces to lead industry-wide Climate Action.

Arctos is a private investment platform providing growth capital, liquidity solutions, and value-added capabilities to professional sports franchises and owners in major North American leagues and premier global sports organizations.

Launched in 2022, GOAL is a community of sustainability-minded sports and entertainment operators which provides a variety of resources for its members, including custom sustainability roadmaps for venues and franchises, easy-to-use data and analytics tracking tools to measure performance across several impact categories, and a collaborative dashboard allowing members to share intelligence and dedicated sustainability taskforces.

As GOAL's private equity Strategic Partner, Arctos will provide proprietary data and insights to assist with advancing GOAL's pursuit of improved sustainability, social impact, and governance initiatives within the sports and live entertainment industries. The Firm will seek to onboard several of its franchise partners to the GOAL platform, including major league teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the platform's first Minor League baseball team, the Sacramento River Cats. They join the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Wild, and New Jersey Devils as other Arctos portfolio teams that joined GOAL over the last year, in addition to founding partner Fenway Sports Group.

"Arctos believes in the importance of driving sustainability efforts in the sports industry and a data science-driven approach is critical to establishing and measuring best practices," said Jordan Solomon, Partner at Arctos Partners. "GOAL is an ideal platform to advance this effort alongside Oak View Group and our professional sports franchise partners, while also enhancing performance across a network of world-class venues."

"We are pleased to welcome Arctos Partners and their member teams to the GOAL community, and we applaud them for their commitment to work together to achieve our sustainability objectives, said Chris Granger, president, OVG360. "Our mission is to empower venues and places of mass gathering to enhance and accelerate their sustainability efforts, regardless of their starting point. This partnership will enable us to broaden our efforts for the benefit of all."

About GOAL

GOAL, which stands for Green Operations & Advanced Leadership, is a social impact, climate action, and responsible change program for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and other types of public assembly venues in the sports and entertainment industry. Members of GOAL have access to a digital portal that defines a broad set of sustainability standards specifically designed for venues, a tactical roadmap for achieving those standards, and a customized tracking tool. The online platform includes a library of resources and provides a forum to collaborate with like-minded operators, vendors, and sponsors who are committed to operating with more focus on sustainability. The GOAL membership portal is powered by software developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and modeled after the Oak View Group owned-and-operated Climate Pledge Arena. Venues can regularly track their performance against scientifically backed standards in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) categories – such as energy and water use, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, indoor air quality, and health and wellbeing – as well as compare to similarly situated venues and be recognized for their progress. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design. For more information, visit www.GOALstandard.com or contact info@GOALstandard.com.

About Arctos Partners

Arctos Partners is a private investment firm that provides bespoke growth and liquidity solutions, differentiated thought partnership, and value creation advice to sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and alternative asset managers, their funds, and portfolio companies (Arctos Keystone).

Founded in 2019, Arctos serves as a catalyst for innovation and business transformation for the portfolio companies it serves. The Firm's proprietary approach is anchored by its unique quantitative research and data science platform, Arctos Insights.

Arctos has a team of more than 50 investment and operational professionals with investment and operating expertise across industries, geographies, and economic cycles. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, with offices in New York, and London. For more information, visit www.arctospartners.com or Arctos Partners' company page on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

For GOAL / Oak View Group

Teri Washington, Oak View Group

twashington@oakviewgroup.com

For Arctos Partners

Aidan O'Connor, Prosek Partners

pro-Arctos@prosek.com

