Datacor Expands Food & Beverage Solutions with LabelCalc Acquisition

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and distribution software, is excited to announce its acquisition of LabelCalc, an online nutrition analysis software product and a prominent player in the food and beverage industry. This strategic move marks an expansion of Datacor's capabilities and reaffirms its mission to provide industry-specific software solutions to process manufacturers designed to streamline processes, increase visibility, and drive smarter business growth.

Datacor logo (PRNewsfoto/Datacor, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Datacor is excited to announce its acquisition of LabelCalc,an online nutrition analysis software product.

"As we expand our commitment to serving the needs of food and beverage manufacturers, we're thrilled to welcome LabelCalc to the Datacor family," says Jon Cowan, chief revenue officer for Datacor. "LabelCalc is a renowned nutritional labeling provider for both well-known global brands and small family businesses. We eagerly anticipate fostering the ongoing development of this exceptional product and brand."

Founded in 2008, LabelCalc helps manufacturers perform nutrition analysis on food products and generate FDA-compliant nutrition labels with an all-in-one Nutrition Facts panel generator. LabelCalc has become the go-to choice for food manufacturers seeking a user-friendly, cost-effective solution to create accurate and compliant nutrition labels. Under new leadership, we are committed to adding new features so that we can grow with our customers.

"This acquisition comes at a time when the food and beverage industry faces increasing regulatory complexity and consumer demand for transparency, says Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "With the addition of LabelCalc to our product portfolio, Datacor is well positioned to help its customers navigate these challenges and ensure compliance."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize sales and better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com

About LabelCalc

LabelCalc is a leading provider of online nutrition analysis software designed to make nutrition analysis simpler and more cost-effective for food manufacturers and retailers. LabelCalc's all-in-one online Nutrition Facts panel generator leverages a comprehensive USDA-compiled database and user-generated ingredients to build recipes. Users conduct nutrition analysis of food products and generate FDA-compliant nutrition labels in various format options. Learn more at www.labelcalc.com

Media Contact:

Angela Toland

Marketing Manager

Datacor

amtoland@datacor.com

(973) 845-1928

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datacor, Inc.