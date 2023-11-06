GOODYEAR TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON BOARD-LED STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will provide an update on Wednesday, Nov. 15, regarding the comprehensive assessment led by the Strategic and Operational Review Committee of its Board of Directors.

The Company will host a public call on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the committee's recommendations to maximize shareholder value creation. A related press release and presentation will also be made available that morning on the Company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789 before 8:25 a.m. EST and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 567-0679 or (402) 530-0421. The replay will also remain available on the website.

