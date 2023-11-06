LAUREL LEAF PRODUCTIONS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM

- Teri Miller, Susan Dullabh-Davis bring expertise from Apple, Disney, Riot -

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Harris, Emmy Award-winning producer, actress and CEO of Laurel Leaf Productions— announces the nomination of a new Operations Director and Advisory Board Member who bring decades of experience from Apple, Disney and Riot Games.

Laurel Leaf Productions is a multimedia company creating conscious film and television content that focuses on women's narratives and the underrepresented, with its first film, "47," in post and investor interest in its next feature. Harris is integrating a prestigious team of collaborators to advance the 2023 slate.

Teri Miller has joined as Director of Operations and brings experience as an operations leader from Apple, Disney and DreamWorks. Other credits include,

VP Retail when DreamWorks entered into a joint venture with Sega and Universal Studios to create GameWorks .

Software development manager at Disney, saving the CIO $5M in operating expenses, and led five product launches for Apple IS&T Retail.

Business process reengineering to achieve board objectives in the rollup of a $24B fintech corporation for Sterling Capital Partners.

Susan Dullabh-Davis will join the Advisory Board with her extensive finance experience, including,

Senior Director, Global Treasury at Disney where she led financial transactions to fund major entertainment properties .

Currently serving as Corporate Treasurer at Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, and producers of the internationally-recognized, multi-Emmy award winning series, "Arcane," on Netflix.

"Teri and Susan's vast experience and enthusiasm will most assuredly strengthen our teams and vision, as well as poise our company for international success," says Harris.

For more information, visit laurelleafproductions.com

About the Company

Laurel Leaf Productions explores bolder, often delicate topics with an expert's touch to inspire humanity to greater levels of connection. With decades of experience, Harris unites her award-winning team.

Alongside crews from BBC and PBS, she traveled the world filming Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and others, fueling her passion to create media content that highlights underserved populations. Harris has been recognized with an EMMY and multiple NATOA and TELLY awards for producing.

