Meet Joey Rabbit, the New AI-Powered 3D Virtual Mental Health Butler from Bamboo Technology

Debuts at 4th anniversary celebration of company's mental health app Here Hear, organized around World Mental Health Day 2023

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Technology, a mental health technology innovation company, is thrilled to unveil Joey Rabbit, a state-of-the-art 3D virtual mental health butler that is the new face of its digital mental health app Here Hear. Developed in collaboration with Taipei Medical University and Nenghuo Animation, Joey Rabbit is poised to revolutionize the field of AI-powered virtual mental health support.

Industry representatives celebrated and took a group photo in front of the Joy Rabbit event signage (PRNewswire)

For healthcare providers, military personnel, social workers, educators, and other frontline workers, Bamboo is offering 1 month of Here Hear for free . For more information, please contact: marketing@bamboodd.com

Increasing accessibility of mental healthcare to frontline workers

The launch of Joey Rabbit coincided with a grand celebration on October 13th, marking both the most recent World Mental Health Day and the 4th anniversary of Here Hear, which continues to lead the market as the only Chinese-speaking AI-driven mental health solution available.

The event saw attendance from Bamboo's key partners, including Taipei Medical University, Ming Chuan University, and various representatives from across industry, academia, and impact investment circles. This year's celebration embraced the theme "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right," which resonates deeply with Bamboo Technology's mission, emphasizing the importance of equal access to mental healthcare for all.

"Today, there is a shortage of medical manpower, and frontline medical service personnel are facing great psychological pressure," noted Hsiao Yu-Jen, Director of the Business Development Office at Taipei Medical University. "Our industry-university cooperation with Bamboo Technology answers that need, and I look forward to seeing the positive societal impact of this partnership."

Bamboo Technology's CEO, Huang Chu-Ying, also expressed her commitment to the cause: "Since Here Hear was launched 4 years ago, it has always adhered to the original intention of listening conscientiously and providing companionship through the latest AI technology. Joey Rabbit continues this tradition while evolving. We are thrilled at this collaboration and hope to create a happier society together."

The next generation of virtual mental healthcare

Joey Rabbit is revolutionizing mental health through AI. Unlike many current mental health solutions that take the form of chatbots, he stands out with his more personalized voice interaction, along with the combination of vocal and emotional analysis that gives him the critical ability to assess both verbal and nonverbal cues.

Taking the form of an animal further distinguishes him — this functions both to provide a 'cute' aspect lending to the warm, healing emotional support he provides, while also helping users who are struggling emotionally to keep in perspective that their interactions are ultimately not with a human. Interactions with him are available 24/7, ensuring that help is always at hand when needed.

Joey Rabbit will first be available on the upcoming desktop version of Here Hear, soon to be followed by a mobile app version coming in December, which will expand the reach and accessibility of this innovative tool. The mobile app will also debut Joey Rabbit's friend Yang Yang, a 3D virtual healer.

Bamboo Technology is excited to announce the launch of an English version of Here Hear in early 2024, bringing this groundbreaking service to an even wider audience.

About Bamboo Technology

Established in November 2018, the Taipei-based Bamboo Technology is a mental health technology innovation company that focuses on improving public mental health with voice emotion analysis technology. It embraces a belief that a universal, objective, and scientific mental health system can effectively solve the problem of deteriorating mental health in today's society — a core tenet upheld by its many psychologists; social workers; and information management, AI and big data experts.

More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pheGiQM0Btg&t=14s

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BAMBOO TECHNOLOGY LTD.