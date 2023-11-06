State of Oklahoma becomes first US state to use Celonis to strengthen stewardship of taxpayer funds

Company's globally renowned process mining technology will help enhance and accelerate the state's internal controls and spend reviews across agencies' budget portfolios

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in process mining , today announced that the State of Oklahoma has deployed the company's process mining technology within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) in order to ensure more transparent and efficient oversight of the state's budgeting and expenditure. Oklahoma is the first state to do so, after Carashoft included Celonis in its General Services Administration (GSA) schedule earlier this year, making the Celonis Execution Management System widely available to federal, state, and local governments in the U.S.

According to an April 2023 report by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, state agency purchasing outside of the OMES Central Purchasing division's oversight exceeded $3 billion in fiscal year 2022. Following the release of these findings, the OMES determined that process mining was the best solution to find and fix the hidden source of excess expenditures.

The Celonis Execution Management System analyzes and optimizes processes in key departments and across public sector agencies, from finance, procurement, and administration transformation, to mission-focused employee and citizen service transformations.

"Within one week of implementing Celonis, we have data-driven insights that help us understand our key financial challenges and how to address them," said Joe McIntosh, chief information officer for the State of Oklahoma, previously the senior director of Application and Data Service at the OMES. "As a result, Celonis is core to our new Risk, Assessment and Compliance task force, and its always-on process assessment and improvement mechanism is now built into the way we work."

"The vast majority of government financial control issues are business process issues. Especially when it comes to the complex regulations and policies that are in place across a blend of legacy and newer generation systems, which aren't fully integrated," said Christopher Radich, vice president, engineering for the Public Sector at Celonis. "Unlocking and transforming these financial datasets is the only way to drive true financial integrity."

The OMES plans to review other modules within the organization, including accounts payable, grants management, as well as IT service management.

