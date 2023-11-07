The 134th Canton Fair: 'Trade Bridge' Events to Boost Market Growth

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashing a wave of business opportunities, the 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") introduces an innovative approach to help companies secure orders and venture into new markets. Central to this approach, a series of "Trade Bridge" global promotion and matchmaking events made the mark in 37 countries and regions, captivating the attention of domestic and international industrial and commercial institutions, buyers, and suppliers. The remarkable attendance of over 2,100 individuals is a testament to the fair's immense popularity. Particularly noteworthy are the 36 trade matchmaking activities, which have facilitated connections between nearly 250 buyers and an impressive cohort of 750 suppliers. The projected value of intended sourcing resulting from these fruitful negotiations is set to exceed US$120 million.

In the realm of international trade, a plethora of countries and a vast regional market serve as the backdrop for this wide-ranging set of activities. Covering the major economic zones spanning five continents, these events delve into the depths of the "Belt and Road" initiative, RCEP, and the top buyer source 40 countries (regions).

The 134th Canton Fair, united significant buyers such as Lifetime Brands and Big Lots Inc., led to fruitful offline interactions with more than 40 companies and a projected sourcing amount exceeding $6 million. Renowned entities, including the LULU International Group from the UAE, and APM, a prominent auto parts manufacturer from Malaysia, also eagerly took part in the event.

All parties engaged in these activities showcased a contagious fervor. Chinese embassies and consulates in different countries have wholeheartedly endorsed these activities, eliciting favorable responses from China's provincial and municipal commerce departments. The enthusiastic engagement of prestigious overseas industrial and business institutions has garnered high praise from suppliers and buyers.

The representative of Big Lots from US also comments, "Canton Fair's 'Big Buyer Trade Matchmaking Service' provides unparalleled convenience for buyers, greatly saving the time required to find suitable suppliers and improving the effectiveness of both suppliers and buyers participating in the meeting."

Trade Bridge, an exquisite and bespoke trade matchmaking service, is dedicated to facilitating connections between top-tier buyers and exceptional Chinese suppliers. The matchmaking events focusing on machinery and building materials industries, will persist throughout November and December. For further information, please learn more from https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848.

