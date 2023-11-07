Gap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2024.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

