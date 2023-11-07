Genpact's Achievements in AI Earn Highest Ranking in 2023 HFS Generative Enterprise Services Horizon Report

Recognition reinforces Genpact's commitment to driving client value through innovation and generative AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced it has earned the highest ranking in the inaugural 2023 HFS Generative Enterprise Services Horizon report. The analysis was based on the company's AI-first approach and ability to leverage advanced technology and expertise to support clients in solving complex business challenges.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

This is the industry's first competitive assessment of professional services firms with enterprise clients adopting and experimenting with generative AI technologies. The evaluation reviewed the capabilities of 35 providers across categories such as value proposition, execution and innovation, go-to-market strategy, customer feedback, and alignment with HFS Horizons' proprietary criteria.

Genpact is praised for using emerging technology to the highest level of innovation, uncovering key insights, spotting trends earlier in business cycles, and developing new solutions based on embedding generative AI.

"We are committing significant resources to establish and implement best practices for responsible AI development and foundational model operations that uncover data-driven patterns," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader for Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "As a company driven by unceasing curiosity and innovation, we are delighted to be acknowledged for our dedication and acumen in leveraging AI to enhance the experiences of our clients and their customers."

Genpact's robust global cloud practice, expertise in enterprise-grade AI, and deep process domain knowledge were acknowledged along with the company's proven success in targeting time-to-decision and time-to-value by implementing a holistic approach to problem solving.

"Forward thinking and heavily invested in GenAI, Genpact can help enterprises transform customer experiences," said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader - Emerging Technology, HFS. "One of the other considerations of enterprise services is assessing partnerships, particularly Genpact's with AWS Bedrock for financial crime suspicious activity reporting with riskCanvas."

Recognition in the 2023 HFS Generative Enterprise Services Horizon report reinforces Genpact's position as a transformative force in the AI space. Further, the report favorably cites the company's foundation, rooted in innovation, along with its unique pricing approach, and track record of delivering tangible business benefits to clients.

For more information about Genpact and its generative AI services, please visit: https://www.genpact.com/insight/hfs-positions-genpact-as-a-market-leader-in-generative-enterprise-services.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Sarah Joyce

Genpact

Sarah.Joyce@genpact.com

+1 626.379.9829

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact