Miami International Holdings Reports October 2023 Trading Results; YTD Options and Equities Volumes at Record Levels with MIAX Pearl Equities Reaching a Record 2.38% Market Share

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

October 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 128.3 million contracts, a 19.6% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.56%, a 12.6% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.3 billion contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 50.3 million contracts, an 8.2% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.70%, a 1.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 534.2 million contracts, up 18.7% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 53.4 million contracts, a 48.8% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.06%, a 40.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 552.6 million contracts, up 55.8% from the same period in 2022.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ set a number of records including a monthly volume of 5.6 billion shares, a 114.3% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 2.38%, a 120.9% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 37.9 billion shares, up 51.7% from the same period in 2022. In addition, MIAX Pearl Equities set a daily market share record of 2.77% on October 19, 2023 , with a record daily volume of 333.2 million shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 238,404 contracts, a 29.0% increase YoY and a 24.1% increase from September 2023 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg

Trading Days 22 21

20

209 209



U.S. Equity Options Industry 881,187,563 829,648,516 6.2 % 763,134,859 15.5 % 8,441,344,665 7,952,581,435 6.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group 128,285,624 107,262,817 19.6 % 116,458,284 10.2 % 1,337,877,239 1,068,416,653 25.2 %

MIAX Options 50,250,770 46,440,650 8.2 % 46,537,747 8.0 % 534,190,112 449,986,492 18.7 %

MIAX Pearl 53,356,464 35,849,633 48.8 % 47,901,118 11.4 % 552,571,597 354,767,859 55.8 %

MIAX Emerald 24,678,390 24,972,534 -1.2 % 22,019,419 12.1 % 251,115,530 263,662,302 -4.8 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 40,053,980 39,507,072 1.4 % 38,156,743 5.0 % 40,389,209 38,050,629 6.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group 5,831,165 5,107,753 14.2 % 5,822,914 0.1 % 6,401,327 5,112,041 25.2 %

MIAX Options 2,284,126 2,211,460 3.3 % 2,326,887 -1.8 % 2,555,934 2,153,045 18.7 %

MIAX Pearl 2,425,294 1,707,125 42.1 % 2,395,056 1.3 % 2,643,883 1,697,454 55.8 %

MIAX Emerald 1,121,745 1,189,168 -5.7 % 1,100,971 1.9 % 1,201,510 1,261,542 -4.8 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 14.56 % 12.93 % 12.6 % 15.26 % -4.6 % 15.85 % 13.43 % 18.0 %

MIAX Options 5.70 % 5.60 % 1.9 % 6.10 % -6.5 % 6.33 % 5.66 % 11.8 %

MIAX Pearl 6.06 % 4.32 % 40.1 % 6.28 % -3.5 % 6.55 % 4.46 % 46.7 %

MIAX Emerald 2.80 % 3.01 % -7.0 % 2.89 % -2.9 % 2.97 % 3.32 % -10.3 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

20

209 209

U.S. Equities Industry 234,073 241,264 -3.0 % 206,831 13.2 % 2,288,834 2,517,634 -9.1 % MIAX Pearl Volume 5,562 2,595 114.3 % 3,730 49.1 % 37,938 25,004 51.7 % MIAX Pearl ADV 253 124 104.6 % 187 35.6 % 182 120 51.7 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 2.38 % 1.08 % 120.9 % 1.80 % 31.8 % 1.66 % 0.99 % 66.9 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open

Interest for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

20

209 209

MGEX Total 238,404 184,807 29.0 % 192,064 24.1 % 2,429,927 2,895,436 -16.1 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 221,592 136,879 61.9 % 171,059 29.5 % 2,131,897 2,116,147 0.7 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 3,560 3,234 10.1 % 2,839 25.4 % 65,688 61,246 7.3 % SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 13,252 44,694 -70.3 % 18,166 -27.1 % 232,342 718,043 -67.6 % Average Daily Volume Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg MGEX Total 10,837 8,800 23.1 % 9,603 12.9 % 11,626 13,854 -16.1 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 10,072 6,518 54.5 % 8,553 17.8 % 10,200 10,125 0.7 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 162 154 5.2 % 142 14.1 % 314 293 7.3 % SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 602 2,128 -71.7 % 908 -33.7 % 1,112 3,436 -67.6 % Open Interest Oct-23 Oct-22 % Chg Sep-23 % Chg

MGEX Total 88,132 63,330 39.2 % 75,234 17.1 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 78,416 54,681 43.4 % 67,764 15.7 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 9,186 8,108 13.3 % 6,725 36.6 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 530 541 -2.0 % 745 -28.9 %







About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

