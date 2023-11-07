KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite their cute appearance, squirrels are persistent pests, causing various issues for homeowners and landowners. Their gnawing damages structures like roofs, siding, and wires, leading to costly repairs and fire hazards. They raid gardens, causing agricultural losses by nibbling on crops. Burrowing activities undermine land stability, creating sinkholes and harming trees. In urban areas, they invade spaces, causing property damage.

Revolutionary new trap helps protect homes and crops from damages caused by squirrel infestations.Jeff Wilcox, Director of Product Management at Gallagher North America, expressed his enthusiasm about the A18 Squirrel Trap, stating, (PRNewswire)

Revolutionary new trap helps protect homes and crops from damages caused by squirrel infestations.

Gallagher Animal Management, a leading global manufacturer of innovative agricultural technology solutions, proudly introduces the Goodnature A18 Squirrel Trap Kit, an advanced solution to manage the rising squirrel population across the United States effectively. With the escalating presence of squirrels becoming a concern across the country, the timing of the release of the A18 Squirrel Trap Kit couldn't be better. The kit provides a safe and efficient method for squirrel control without toxic chemicals.

Jeff Wilcox, Director of Product Management and New Technologies at Gallagher North America, expressed his enthusiasm about the A18 Squirrel Trap, stating, "The innovative 'set and forget' mechanism embedded within the trap ensures an automatic reset, providing a convenient and hassle-free user experience." Moreover, the A18 Squirrel Trap is effective and toxin-free, making it entirely safe for livestock, pets, and children, providing peace of mind to users with toxicity concerns.

The A18 Squirrel Trap Kit includes essential components such as the trap, a digital strike counter, two CO2 canisters, a lure basket, and a tree mount, ensuring a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for managing squirrel populations.

Gallagher announced an investment and exclusive global partnership in the agricultural sector with Goodnature last year, building a close connection that supports ranchers and businesses worldwide looking for non-toxic, effective, and humane pest control solutions. The Goodnature products have been developed with a focus on efficiency. For ranchers, rangers, and landowners who previously had to constantly monitor their land and reset traps to maintain a successful pest control program, the made-to-last traps with an auto-reset function are a game changer for the industry.

For more detailed information on the A18 Squirrel Trap Kit and other Goodnature products, please visit our official website, am.gallagher.com, or contact Jeff Wilcox at 1-800-531-5908.

For additional information, please visit am.gallagher.com. For press inquiries or further details, please contact:

Jeff Willcox, Director of Product Management

1-800-531-5908

Jeff.wilcox@gallagher.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gallagher North America