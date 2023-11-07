Sabre and Trainline Partner Solutions deliver access to enhanced rail content

Collaboration enables travel agencies to compare and sell combined trips through Sabre Rail

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS), Trainline's B2B arm and a leading distributor of global rail content, today announced an agreement to introduce new multi-national rail content to Sabre's travel marketplace. The partnership underlines the importance of the high-growth rail segment for Sabre as travelers look for more sustainable, flexible travel options.

Italian train operators Trenitalia and Italo as well as SBB Switzerland and Germany's Deutsche Bahn will be the first rail content providers to be made available to Sabre-connected travel agents through this collaboration. Focused on international distribution, the content will be available exclusively outside the providers' home markets.

Industry studies indicate that rail travel is on a growth trajectory coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study by Trainline Partner Solutions earlier this year revealed that two-thirds (67%) of businesses were concerned about the carbon footprint of their businesses travel in 2022, and more than seven out of ten (73%) wanted to take more trips by lower-carbon travel modes such as rail. These findings are supported by other data: In a 2022 survey of British business travelers commissioned by high-speed train company HS1, two-thirds of respondents stated they would prefer to travel by train over plane.[1]

"We are very excited to collaborate with Sabre and to bring our industry-leading content to travel agents across the world," said Charlie Baikie, Head of Commercial, Trainline Partner Solutions. "Demand for train journeys is on the rise and we believe this trend will only accelerate in the coming years. Enabling travel agents to offer their customers more rail content simply and seamlessly will be highly beneficial in improving customer satisfaction, driving revenue and encouraging more sustainable travel choices."

Sabre Rail enables agencies to easily search, book and service train tickets through an intuitive graphical user interface with unified workflows. Travel agents can also build multi-modal transport itineraries with air-rail content. The agreement between Sabre and TPS significantly expands the content available through Sabre Rail and further increases the value travel agents can deliver to their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with a proven innovator like Trainline Partner Solutions to further extend our footprint in the high-growth rail segment," said Chinmai Sharma, Global Head – Lodging, Ground & Sea, Sabre Travel Solutions. "There are numerous reasons for travelers to choose train journeys, from productivity and comfort considerations to environmental concerns to cost efficiency. Through this collaboration, we are enabling our travel agents to effectively respond to evolving consumer expectations and deliver even better service and enhanced content to their customers. Considering the efficiency, connectivity, comfort, and speed, trains are an attractive option for all travelers."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Trainline Partner Solutions

Trainline Partner Solutions provides industry-leading, innovative rail technology solutions for travel management companies, businesses of all sizes and rail carriers. Our aim is to make the complex world of business travel and ticket retailing simple, so more companies and their employees choose a greener way to travel.

Trainline is the world's leading independent rail and coach travel platform, which brings together millions of routes, fares and journeys from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries.

