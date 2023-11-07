SymphonyAI Appoints Retail Executive Todd Harbaugh as External Board Member

Thirty-Year Walmart EVP brings innovative high-performing retail expertise to enterprise AI SaaS leader.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI enterprise AI SaaS, announced today that it has appointed longtime retail executive and expert Todd Harbaugh as an independent board member. Harbaugh will bring to the SymphonyAI board his innovative, widely respected strategy and operations insights, along with retail store, merchandising, supply chain, and e-commerce expertise.

Harbaugh's extensive and varied retail experience includes serving as executive vice president of Walmart Supercenters and as EVP of Walmart Neighborhood Markets for the U.S. Currently the founding partner of retail consultancy Ollin Global Consulting, Harbaugh also held roles as chief operating officer for Walmart Mexico and President of Sam's Club Mexico, and leader of wholesale initiatives for Latin America. Previously, he spent more than three years as EVP of operations for Sam's Club, where he also served as senior vice president for inventory management and supply chain. Harbaugh began his 30-year career at Walmart following six years of service in the U.S. Navy.

"SymphonyAI is executing boldly with transformative technologies and market leadership," said Harbaugh. "At a time when key vertical industries, including retail, are changing at an ever-faster pace, the power of high-performing vertical predictive and generative AI promises sweeping transformation. I'm excited to join the innovative and energetic team at SymphonyAI."

Harbaugh is the third external board member to join SymphonyAI's board, following the recent announcements of Blythe Masters and Daniela Rus as board members, complementing inside board members Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI founder and chairman, and Sanjay Dhawan, CEO. SymphonyAI, which recently announced it had achieved profitability amid accelerating customer and revenue growth, has been executing aggressively on its strategic vision to bring a range of vertical applications combining predictive and generative AI technology to market. Recently announced financial services and retail copilots from SymphonyAI combine predictive and generative AI capabilities, deep domain expertise, and verticalized large language models (LLMs) to craft AI solutions, with additional near-term copilot product introductions planned for other vertical use cases.

"Todd's impressive and wide-ranging retail experience will enable him to contribute visionary retail thinking to our strategic planning," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder and chairman of SymphonyAI. "His track record as a bold innovator who delivers outstanding business results will benefit both the SymphonyAI board and our retail CPG vertical business. We welcome Todd to the team as we continue our fierce focus on growth and innovation with leading vertical predictive and generative AI solutions."

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

