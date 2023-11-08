Alaska Airlines rekindles nostalgia with 'Greatest Hits' Menu, bringing back beloved inflight meals this winter

New and returning items in First Class and Main Cabin will bring guests the perfect blend of nostalgia and chef-curated innovation

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is taking a walk down memory lane by bringing back its most loved dishes starting this month through spring 2024, along with a selection of new seasonal chef-curated meals and a line-up of exciting beverages.

Alaska Airlines JUST Egg™ Mexican inspired egg bites with herb roasted potatoes and a fresh pumpkin-ancho salsa is perfect paired with a cup of freshly brewed Stumptown Coffee. The entree will be served in First Class on certain flights. (PRNewswire)

The 'Greatest Hits' menu is made up of beloved past entrees based on feedback from guests and crew. Of the 35 First Class entrees, two dozen are returning fan favorites, including the Jerk Chicken with coconut curry fried rice and Kalbi Beef in a Korean BBQ sauce.

Celebrity favorite — Alaska's Sesame Chicken and Rice — will continue to be served to our First Class guests through the winter! Actor and comedian Dax Shepard recently posted on social media he "was still reeling" over two servings of the roasted chicken with sesame teriyaki glaze on an Alaska Airlines flight from Burbank to Portland.

Alaska is also launching new dishes made of fresh ingredients that are sure to become popular hits among guests, including the Steak & Shrimp and Mediterranean Lentils, available in the Main Cabin.

Guests in the Main Cabin will also once again have the option to pre-order the Chicken Curry Wrap and the popular Beets So Fly Salad made with a medley of flavors including pickled beets, mixed greens, feta cheese and chicken breast in a Dijon balsamic dressing.

"Part of redesigning our menu every few months means trying new entrees and saying goodbye to old ones. But there is always a meal that guests can't wait to eat again and don't want to see go. We looked back at what entrees guests and our crews loved the most over the years and built a menu around our top favorite Alaska dishes," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska is also excited to announce a line-up of new beverages, which will be available on flights starting Dec. 1, including freshly brewed Stumptown Coffee that will pair perfectly with Alaska's new oat milk creamer and Portland-based Stash Tea's English Breakfast, Super Mint and Premium Green flavors.

Remember to easily pre-order your favorite meals as early as two weeks before your flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins using Alaska's industry-leading pre-order feature.

ICYMI: Alaska recently announced its partnership with Portland-based Stumptown Coffee to create a proprietary blend designed specifically for enjoyment at 30,000 feet where tastebuds react differently. This unique coffee offering will be available in all cabins by Dec. 1. These beverages join a collection of other premium West Coast products such as Straightaway Cocktails (Portland), Sierra Nevada Brewing® (California), Seattle Chocolate (Washington), Fremont Brewing™ (Seattle), Tillamook® Cheese (Oregon) and Beecher's® Cheese (Seattle).

For the full 'Greatest Hits' Menu, including Alaska Airlines' new winter menu items and beverages as well as returning entrees back by popular demand, click here.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Airlines is adding a selection of new seasonal chef-curated meals, including the slow-braised Mediterranean Lentils dish made with turmeric roasted cauliflower, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, sliced almonds in an olive & herb dressing. (PRNewswire)

Alaska Airlines guest and crew favorite, Jerk Chicken, is staying on the menu this winter! The First Class entree features a pan-seared Caribbean spiced chicken breast, fried plantains, roasted baby pepper, cilantro lime rice in a Jamaican jerk sauce. (PRNewswire)

Alaska Airlines Everything Bagel Strata is staying in First Class on flights 1,100 miles and longer! The dish includes a baked egg and bagel strata with everything bagel seasoning, grilled chicken-apple sausage, potato pancakes and a roasted red pepper sauce. (PRNewswire)

