CHIPOTLE NAMES ILENE ESKENAZI CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Company appoints new executives to support its rapid growth and 110,000+ workforce

Lois Alexis-Collins , reporting to Eskenazi, to serve as Chief People Officer, Field Operations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it has hired Ilene Eskenazi as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Serving on the Executive Leadership Team, Eskenazi will begin on November 27, and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol.

Ilene Eskenazi appointed to Chief Human Resources Officer at Chipotle. (PRNewswire)

Eskenazi comes to Chipotle from Petco Health and Wellness Company, where she served as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer, overseeing compensation and benefits, human resources operations, talent management, as well as all legal matters. Prior to that, Eskenazi was the Global General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer at Boardriders, Inc. (previously Quiksilver, Inc.). Before that, Eskenazi held the post of Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Performance at True Religion Apparel, Inc. She held senior leadership positions at Red Bull North America, Inc. and The Wonderful Company.

"Ilene's vast human resources experience and legal expertise will be instrumental in growing Chipotle's culture of people development and strengthening the organization as a best-in-class employer. This is critical in Chipotle delivering our mission of Cultivating a Better World and growing to 7,000 restaurants," said Niccol.

Eskenazi added: "It is an honor to join an industry-leading organization that invests heavily in its purpose-driven workforce. I am eager to deliver on Chipotle's strategic priorities and look forward to positioning the company for even greater success."

Lois Alexis-Collins has also joined the Company and will serve as Chief People Officer, Field Operations, reporting to Eskenazi. Collins will play a critical role in supporting Chipotle's 110,000+ restaurant employees. Collins previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at ABM, a facility solutions provider. Before that, Collins held the Vice President of Human Resources title at both Steak and Shake Inc. as well as Ruby Tuesday Inc. Additionally, Collins served in senior talent and people roles with Darden Restaurants and Waffle House Inc.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to join this remarkable company where I can apply my passion for engaging and retaining talent to help build future restaurant leaders," said Alexis-Collins.

About Chipotle

Chipotle had over 3,300 restaurants as of September 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry.

