The Eight-Part Podcast Serves As an Educational Platform for Topics Concerning Women's Bodies

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flamingo , a brand of Harry's, Inc., whose mission is to champion women, their bodies, and their choices, unveiled the first episode of their all-new podcast, Unruly , produced by Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios . Hosted by author, curator, and critic Kimberly Drew, the eight-part podcast unpacks how women's bodies are quietly regulated in facets of everyday life, including through social media, the beauty industry, medicine, and more.

Flamingo Unveils All-New Podcast, Unruly, Hosted by Author and Critic Kimberly Drew (PRNewswire)

The bodies of all women and those assigned female at birth have always been at the center of cultural conversations, and modern society is no exception. Unruly seeks to redirect the conversation by shedding light on lesser-known ways that women's bodies are regulated, which often unknowingly influence how women think and feel. Together, Flamingo and Kimberly are examining various topics and tapping experts to educate and empower women to take control of their own narratives throughout different stages of their lives.

"As a brand, Flamingo promises to put women in control," said Maggie Hureau, Head of Social Impact at Harry's, Inc. "We also know that there are many issues women face in today's society that do not get the attention they deserve, creating an information gap that makes it difficult to make confident decisions around our own bodies. Unruly is a project we're so proud to release, especially with a partner like Kimberly, a long-time advocate for women's issues."

The first episode of Unruly, "Social Media: The Body's Big Brother," features body image coach Tiffany Ima , who speaks with Kimberly about body neutrality and the internet's complicated role in framing how women see themselves.

Body neutrality is a concept that Flamingo promotes through its nonprofit work, having donated and committed over $1.5M to body neutrality and body autonomy programming since 2019. The term, not as widely known as body positivity, means taking a neutral stance toward one's body – emotionally and physically. In the first episode, Tiffany and Kimberly unpack this idea and explore how social media can dictate individual behavior towards the body, including how aspirational content, like "What I Eat In A Day" videos, can harm self-perception. In subsequent episodes, fans can expect ongoing conversations about wellness capitalism, menopause, egg-freezing, and more with influential guests, including Jessica DeFino, Rachel E. Gross, and Dr. Marcia Inhorn.

"It is always a good time to spark conversations about bodily autonomy," said Kimberly Drew. "The shame we are taught is expensive in myriad ways. We're at an inflection point, and I'm honored to be a witness to this cast of incredible thinkers and leaders helping us build a more Unruly world."

Since launching in 2018, Flamingo has engaged in countless conversations with women about their bodies and routines. The brand consistently heard that women's experiences and needs were largely ignored in the personal care industry and elsewhere. Unruly aims to amplify women's voices and educate listeners through the simple act of exchanging information. The podcast doesn't try to tell its audience how to feel but instead empowers its listeners with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their bodies, whatever those decisions may be.

Unruly is available wherever you get your podcasts and will be released weekly on Wednesdays. Learn more at shopflamingo.com/unruly and follow along with Flamingo on Instagram and TikTok at @meetflamingo.

About Flamingo

Flamingo is an award-winning body hair and care brand. Flamingo has spent years listening to the shared nuances of women's personal care routines to develop better products with your body in mind. Since launching in 2018, Flamingo has set aside 1% of sales to support nonprofit organizations that ensure women build healthy relationships with their bodies. Through a commitment to action, education, and healing, Flamingo holds its brand promise to champion women, their bodies, and their choices at the center of everything they do. Learn more at shopflamingo.com.

About Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios

Founded in Brooklyn in 2016 by Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios paved the way for in-depth, diverse storytelling by way of high-quality original and partner podcasts. Pineapple Street Studios creates inventive, award-winning original podcasts: multi-episode narratives, investigative journalism, branded series, and talk shows that routinely debut in the top ten on the Apple Podcasts charts, reach tens of millions of listeners, and have been cited repeatedly on "best of" lists. Pineapple Street is behind some of the most critically acclaimed shows, including "9/12," "70 Over 70," "Classy with Jonathan Menjivar," Patrick Radden Keefe's "Wind of Change," "Welcome to Your Fantasy," "Missing Richard Simmons," "Back Issue," The New York Times' "Still Processing," activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham's "Undistracted," and "The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow."

