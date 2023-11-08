Gogoro Unveils Scooter Key in Apple Wallet for its Smartscooters®

Gogoro Riders in Taiwan can now seamlessly and securely lock, unlock and start their Smartscooters® with a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that its Smartscooter® riders can now add a scooter key to Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Smartscooter® owners simply hold their device near the Smartscooter's® NFC-enabled reader to unlock and start their vehicle. They will also be able to seamlessly share their scooter key with other iOS users. This capability is available to customers in Taiwan.1

Scooter Key in Apple Wallet will debut on the newly-launched Gogoro SuperSport TCS, Gogoro Delight, Gogoro CrossOver, and Gogoro CrossOver S Smartscooters® beginning today. It will also be available to more than 300,000 existing Smartscooter® customers in Taiwan.2

"Innovation is a key component of Gogoro's strategy, and we believe that revolutionary technology can have a positive impact on culture. Scooter Key in Apple Wallet delivers enhanced convenience to our new and existing customers and we are excited to roll out to our vehicles starting today," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "This feature will not only be available with our latest lineup of Smartscooters, but more than 300,000 of our existing Smartscooter customers will also be able to enjoy Scooter Key in Apple Wallet."

Scooter Key in Apple Wallet helps deliver an easy and contactless experience for riders, while also providing additional security and privacy benefits. Once a scooter key is added to Apple Wallet, users can hold their device near the scooter's NFC-enabled reader to seamlessly unlock their vehicle. With Express Mode, users don't need to unlock or wake their device to use their scooter key in Apple Wallet - they can simply tap and unlock. If an iPhone or Apple Watch needs to be charged, users can still use the device to unlock their scooter with Power Reserve. Adding a scooter key to Wallet is easy. From the Gogoro iOS app, Smartscooter® owners can add their scooter key to Apple Wallet by following the prompts within the app. Once added, customers can also share their scooter key with other iOS users via their favorite messaging app such as Messages, LINE or WeChat— all directly from Apple Wallet. All users need to do is tap "Share" on their scooter key in Apple Wallet, and afterwards, they can easily manage or revoke shared scooter keys from one place.

Scooter Key in Apple Wallet is stored on the device and takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple and Gogoro do not know when or where customers use or share their key, or who they share it with. If an iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner can use the Find My app to put the device in Lost Mode and help locate it.

For more information on Gogoro Smartscooter® and Scooter Key in Apple Wallet, visit https://www.gogoro.com/event/gogoro-apple-2023.

Apple Find My Integration for Gogoro Smartscooters®

In the coming months, Gogoro's integration with the Apple Find My Network will allow owners to locate their Smartscooter via the Find My app. To enable this capability, riders will be able to use the Find My app to pair their Smartscooter to their Apple ID. Gogoro's integration with Find My will first be available on specific new Smartscooters including the new Gogoro CrossOver S, with plans to bring it to the entire Gogoro portfolio in the future.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles" and MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro .

Scooter key in Apple Wallet will be available to customers in Taiwan with a capable Smartscooter, an iPhone on iOS 17 and Apple Watch on watchOS 10. Gogoro.com for details. For more specific details on availability, visitfor details.

