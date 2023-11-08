Nick Taylor to Assume Role of CEO in Planned Leadership Transition at AMBA

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBA, a leading national affinity marketing agency and insurance broker, today announced that its President, Nick Taylor, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Concurrently, Steve Cardinal, the current CEO, will continue to contribute to the organization's growth and strategic direction as he steps into the role of Executive Chairman of AMBA's Board of Directors. Cardinal and Taylor have worked together for almost 20 years, including jointly leading AMBA for the past six years as CEO and President, respectively.

AMBA, a leading national affinity marketing agency and insurance broker, today announced that its President, Nick Taylor, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. (PRNewswire)

"This transition has been part of our long-term strategic planning," commented Taylor. "I am honored to succeed Steve as Chief Executive Officer of AMBA and want to thank him and the board for this opportunity." AMBA has been one of the fastest-growing businesses in the affinity benefits industry since Cardinal and Taylor became CEO and President in early 2017. Under their leadership, AMBA has grown to serve five times as many clients, customers, and carriers as when they took the helm, and the company is home to ten times as many employees to serve those constituents.

Taylor brings over two decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry and has thrived in all aspects of the business, from sales to distribution to marketing. Before joining AMBA, he held leadership positions at established companies like Allstate, Bank of America, and Horace Mann. Taylor earned his Economics degree from the University of Utah and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

Under the combined stewardship of Taylor and Cardinal, AMBA has achieved significant milestones. The organization has expanded its portfolio, forged strategic partnerships, and solidified its position in the marketplace. Their collaborative efforts have been instrumental in ensuring that AMBA continues its trajectory of delivering unparalleled value to its strategic partners.

"It's an exciting time to take the reins at AMBA," Taylor said. "AMBA's leading position in the marketplace speaks volumes about our team's dedication to creating outstanding customer experiences. As we transition, our commitment remains unwavering – to provide exceptional service and drive innovation that redefines the industry standards."

"As we set our sights on the future, there's no one better suited to lead AMBA than Nick Taylor," Cardinal said of the transition. "Nick's ability to identify opportunities and act thoughtfully but decisively has been invaluable to our growth. His vision and leadership qualities make him the clear choice for guiding AMBA into its next chapter. Nick has poured his heart and energy into making AMBA an industry leader. As we move forward, I am confident that under Nick's leadership, AMBA will reach even greater heights."

About AMBA

AMBA is a market leader and trusted provider of affinity marketing solutions and supplemental insurance and benefits. With a focus on client growth and customer service, AMBA offers a range of products and services to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients, members, and customers, including long-term care, short-term care, cancer, heart, stroke, emergency medical transportation, dental, vision, Medicare solutions, Proliability professional liability insurance, event cancellation coverage, annuities, and life insurance.

AMBA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMBA