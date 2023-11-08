TaxBit Ranked Number 10 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit , today announced it ranked number 10 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

"Securing a top 10 spot on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list is a tremendous honor for TaxBit. It underscores the expertise and unwavering dedication of our team. We're immensely proud to be recognized for our industry-leading compliance solutions for the digital economy across accounting, tax, and the public sector," says Lindsey Argalas, CEO of TaxBit.

Alongside the company's Fast 500 ranking, TaxBit's recent milestones also include the successful launch of its AI-Enabled Rules Engine , designed to streamline accounting compliance for digital asset transactions, as well as the introduction of TaxBit's DAC7 Compliance Solution , solidifying TaxBit's position as an industry leader in ensuring regulatory adherence for crypto-related activities on a global scale. Additionally, TaxBit was named a Forbes Fintech 50 winner , a prestigious recognition that underscores the company's achievements and contributions to the fintech industry.

TaxBit enables tax and accounting compliance across prominent industry leaders within the financial services ecosystem, including Paypal, Google, Fidelity, NYDIG, Wise, Uphold, and many more.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About TaxBit

TaxBit, designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, is the leading tax and accounting compliance solution for the digital economy. Providing tax and accounting solutions for enterprises, financial institutions, and government bodies at scale, the TaxBit platform is modernizing the otherwise complex and manual — from automating tax document issuance to crypto accounting. TaxBit is SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certified. TaxBit has secured over $235 million from leading global investors, including Tiger Global, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures. TaxBit has headquarters in Draper, Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.taxbit.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

