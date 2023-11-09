BURFORD CAPITAL REPORTS NINE-MONTH AND THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; NINE-MONTH CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED FIVEFOLD TO $794 MILLION

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.1 Burford's report on Form 6-K at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, including unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "3Q23 Quarterly Report"), is available on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:

"Consolidated total revenues increased fivefold to $794 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior-year period, driven by significant growth in capital provision income with and without our YPF-related assets. Positive realizations' momentum has continued, with Burford-only capital provision-direct realizations up 42% in the first nine months of 2023 from the prior-year period as portfolio activity has continued. Group-wide total portfolio grew 16% in the first nine months of 2023 to $7.1 billion, benefiting from significant fair value gains and growth in deployments and undrawn commitments. In the first nine months of 2023, we have grown book value 27% to $10.10 per ordinary share, the first time in our history we have surpassed $10 per ordinary share."

Consolidated financial results

Summary statements of operations









Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 +/-%

2023 2022 +/-% Capital provision income 1,016,113 153,166 563 %

504,513 (22,579) NM Asset management income 5,767 7,091 -19 %

1,876 1,583 19 % Total revenues 794,329 157,891 403 %

368,873 (12,701) NM Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders 510,427 (51,408) NM

272,542 (58,336) NM

Per diluted ordinary share 2.33 (0.23) NM

1.24 (0.27) NM

Note: "NM" denotes non meaningful.





































Summary statements of financial position









Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change +/-% Capital provision assets 4,894,648 3,735,556 1,159,092 31 % Total Burford Capital Limited equity 2,208,235 1,742,584 465,651 27 %

Book value per ordinary share 10.10 7.97 2.13 27 % Non-controlling interests 828,877 644,486 184,391 29 % Total shareholders' equity 3,037,112 2,387,070 650,042 27 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,526,335 4,288,359 1,237,976 29 %























1 In this announcement, references to (1) "3Q23" and "3Q22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (2) "9M23"and "9M22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. All figures in this announcement are unaudited and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on the Burford Capital website and in the 3Q23 Quarterly Report (as defined above). In addition, Burford applied its revised valuation methodology for capital provision assets to its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 included in this announcement. However, because Burford has not previously issued quarterly financial statements, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 contained in this announcement have not historically been presented and therefore are not a restatement of previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)

Selected metrics1









Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 +/-%

2023 2022 +/-% Realized gains relative to cost 123,539 62,870 96 %

29,145 36,269 -20 % Realizations 274,101 192,480 42 %

79,158 122,278 -35 % Cash receipts2 379,732 229,472 65 %

132,794 130,018 2 % Deployments 304,432 275,419 11 %

55,986 153,289 -63 % New commitments 448,682 400,568 12 %

17,648 105,342 -83 % 1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise. 2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.

Group-wide (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change +/-% Total portfolio 7,103,559 6,146,871 956,688 16 %

































Realized gains in 9M23 included a $37 million gain from the resolution of an asset recovery matter

Continued strength in realizations in 9M23 reflects increased portfolio velocity, as the case backlog in the courts continues to clear

Cash receipts in 9M23 meaningfully exceeded total operating expenses and finance costs

50% of total Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments in 9M23 related to the 2023 vintage year

New commitments in 9M23 up 12% to $449 million (9M22: $401 million )

Group-wide total portfolio increased 16% to $7.1 billion at September 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $6.1 billion ), due to significant fair value gains and growth in deployments and undrawn commitments

Selected financial metrics









Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 +/-%

2023 2022 +/-% Total revenues 725,927 107,432 576 %

344,013 (14,223) NM Operating income/(loss) 575,550 26,487 NM

291,212 (39,339) NM Net income/(loss) 510,427 (51,408) NM

272,542 (58,336) NM















Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change +/-% Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited 2,074,311 1,608,672 456,639 29 %

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share 9.48 7.36 2.12 29 %













Growth in realized and unrealized gains, excluding YPF-related assets, from increased case resolutions and milestone developments



Realized gains on total capital provision assets of $125 million in 9M23 nearly doubled compared to 9M22, with no contribution from YPF-related assets



Unrealized gains, excluding YPF-related assets, on total capital provision assets increased 78% in 9M23 compared to 9M22, showing portfolio activity



Favorable summary judgment in 1Q23 and favorable final judgment in 3Q23 in YPF-related assets generated $460 million in unrealized gains in 9M23

Long-term incentive compensation is only paid once cash recoveries are received





Only one eligible asset recovery asset remains



Salaries and benefits and general, administrative and other expenses only slightly higher after certain noted items in 9M23 compared to 9M22



Legacy asset recovery incentive compensation including accruals and case-related expenditures ineligible for inclusion in asset cost continue to be idiosyncratic

Long-term incentive compensation is only paid once cash recoveries are received



Only one eligible asset recovery asset remains

Net income per diluted share in 9M23 of $2.33 (9M22: Net loss of $0.23 per diluted share)

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share increased 29% (38% annualized) to $9.48 at September 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $7.36 ), primarily reflecting strong earnings

Annualized Burford-only ROTE for 9M23 of 37%

Selected portfolio metrics









Burford-only ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change +/-% Deployed cost 1,644,661 1,486,150 158,511 11 % Plus: Fair value adjustments 1,661,153 1,117,855 543,298 49 % Fair value 3,305,814 2,604,005 701,809 27 % Undrawn commitments 1,372,555 1,299,048 73,507 6 % Total capital provision-direct portfolio 4,678,369 3,903,053 775,316 20 % Total capital provision portfolio1 4,721,9262 3,942,7003 779,226 20 % 1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect. 2 The fair value of Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets does not include $0.4 million of our interests in the Strategic Value Fund. All assets held at the Strategic Value Fund have concluded at September 30, 2023. 3 The fair value of $31.4 million for the Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets did not include an additional $1.0 million for the Burford-only portion of the receivable from due from settlement of capital provision assets on concluded assets in the Strategic Value Fund for a total fair value of $32.4 million for Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets.



Fair value of Burford-only capital provision-direct assets increased $702 million to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $2.6 billion )

Of the $702 million increase in capital provision-direct asset fair value in 9M23, $463 million attributable to the YPF-related assets

Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 87% ( December 31, 2022 : 88%) and IRR of 27% ( December 31, 2022 : 29%)

Liquidity and capital









Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change +/-% Liquidity









Cash and cash equivalents 240,028 73,679 166,349 226 %

Marketable securities 107,006 136,358 (29,352) -22 %

Total liquidity 347,034 210,037 136,997 65 % Due from settlement of capital provision assets 69,530 114,650 45,120 -39 %











Strong liquidity position at September 30, 2023 primarily reflects continued solid Burford-only cash receipts and issuance of $400 million in senior notes in June 2023 , partially offset by the redemption in full of the 6.125% bonds due 2024 in July 2023



Liquidity levels enable us to take advantage of new opportunities, while recognizing the variability of cash inflows

Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $70 million at September 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $115 million ) Leverage decreased in 9M23, primarily driven by asset and equity growth and remains well below covenant ceiling levels In June 2023 , Moody's revised its outlook on its Ba2 rating to positive from stable In October 2023 , S&P revised its outlook on its BB- rating to positive from stable



Investor and Analyst Conference Call

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00am EST / 3.00pm GMT on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is +1 646 664-1960 (USA) / +44 (0)20 4587 0498 (UK) / +44 (0)20 3936 2999 (all other locations) and the access code is 151405. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 9.40am EST / 2.40pm GMT.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://www.investis-live.com/burfordcapital/65044c3f673c270c008a5d08/3q23-results, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

An accompanying 3Q23 and 9M23 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on the Burford Capital website prior to the conference call at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Following the conference call, a replay facility for this event will be available until Thursday, November 23, 2023 by dialing +1 845 709-8569 (USA) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (UK) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (all other locations) and using the replay access code 241638. A replay facility will also be accessible through the webcast at https://www.investis-live.com/burfordcapital/65044c3f673c270c008a5d08/3q23-results.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

For investor and analyst inquiries:

Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email +44 (0)20 3530 2023 Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email +1 (646) 793 9176 For press inquiries:

David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations - email +1 (212) 235 6824



Deutsche Numis - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Giles Rolls

Charlie Farquhar





Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Graham Davidson

James Umbers





Berenberg – Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Toby Flaux

James Thompson

Yasmina Benchekroun



About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary Financial Statements and Reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Capital provision income/(loss)

504,513

(22,579)

1,016,113

153,166 (Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(140,412)

11,910

(235,944)

12,128 Asset management income

1,876

1,583

5,767

7,091 Services and other income/(loss)

2,896

(3,615)

8,393

(14,494) Total revenues

368,873

(12,701)

794,329

157,891

















Total operating expenses

53,068

25,319

150,999

82,146

















Operating income/(loss)

315,805

(38,020)

643,330

75,745

















Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

29,013

20,335

70,690

57,812 Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

(9,811)

6,328

(21,149)

9,386

















Income/(loss) before income taxes

296,603

(64,683)

593,789

8,547

















Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

531

7,562

(15,550)

(10,804) Net income/(loss)

297,134

(57,121)

578,239

(2,257)

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

272,542

(58,336)

510,427

(51,408)

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share















Basic

$1.24

$(0.27)

$2.33

$(0.23) Diluted

$1.22

$(0.27)

$2.29

$(0.23)

Summary Burford-only statement of operations





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Capital provision income

324,995

(15,335)

676,402

80,442 Asset management income

16,141

4,559

41,182

41,322 Services and other income

2,877

(3,447)

8,343

(14,332) Total revenues

344,013

(14,223)

725,927

107,432

















Operating income

291,212

(39,339)

575,550

26,487

















Net income

272,542

(58,336)

510,427

(51,408)

















Net income per share:















Basic

$1.24

$(0.27)

$2.33

$(0.23) Diluted

$1.22

$(0.27)

$2.29

$(0.23)

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations



Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 504,513 (845) (36,193) (140,690) (8,368) 6,578 324,995 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (140,412) - - 140,699 - (287) - Asset management income 1,876 16 14,249 - - - 16,141 Services and other income/(loss) 2,896 (1) (3) - - (15) 2,877 Total revenues 368,873 (830) (21,947) 9 (8,368) 6,276 344,013















Operating income 315,804 (193) (22,020) - (8,292) 5,912 291,212















Net income/(loss) 297,133 (193) (22,020) - (8,292) 5,913 272,542













Three months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only

Capital provision income (22,579) 6,138 (11,090) 12,070 95 31 (15,335)

Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets 11,910 - - (12,060) - 150 -

Asset management income 1,583 48 2,928 - - - 4,559

Services and other (loss)/income (3,615) 183 - - - (15) (3,447)

Total revenues (12,701) 6,369 (8,162) 10 95 166 (14,223)



















Operating income (38,020) 6,479 (8,209) - 207 204 (39,339)



















Net income/(loss) (57,121) 6,479 (8,208) - 207 307 (58,336)







































Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 1,016,113 (1,052) (84,429) (235,731) (20,373) 1,874 676,402 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (235,944) - - 235,710 - 234 - Asset management income 5,767 108 35,307 - - - 41,182 Services and other income 8,393 (1) (5) - - (44) 8,343 Total revenues 794,329 (945) (49,127) (21) (20,373) 2,064 725,927















Operating income 643,329 (12) (49,417) - (20,094) 1,743 575,550















Net income/(loss) 578,238 (12) (49,417) - (20,094) 1,711 510,427



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 153,166 3,861 (85,265) 12,568 (223) (3,665) 80,442 Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets 12,128 - - (12,570) - 442 - Asset management income 7,091 266 33,965 - - - 41,322 Services and other income (14,494) 183 - - - (21) (14,332) Total revenues 157,891 4,310 (51,300) (2) (223) (3,244) 107,432















Operating income 75,745 5,122 (51,409) - 130 (3,101) 26,487















Net income/(loss) (2,257) 5,122 (51,408) - 130 (2,995) (51,408)

Reconciliation of capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets











($ in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Capital provision income

504,513

1,016,113 Less: Capital provision income from YPF-related assets

(417,920)

(695,238) Capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets

86,593

320,875

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position















At ($ in thousands)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022









Total assets

5,526,335

4,288,359









Total liabilities

2,489,223

1,901,289









Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,208,235

1,742,584









Non-controlling interests

828,877

644,486









Total shareholders' equity

3,037,112

2,387,070









Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,698,930

218,581,877









Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

$10.10

$7.97 Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

$13.89

$10.92

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position



At September 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 5,526,335 (260) (581,980) (644,955) (189,490) (73,984) 4,035,666















Total liabilities 2,489,223 (199) - (644,955) (60) (16,578) 1,827,431















Total shareholders' equity 3,037,112 (61) (581,980) - (189,430) (57,406) 2,208,235



At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 4,288,359 (2,779) (477,590) (409,249) (103,523) (76,792) 3,218,426















Total liabilities 1,901,289 (228) (4,234) (409,249) (120) (11,616) 1,475,842















Total shareholders' equity 2,387,070 (2,551) (473,356) - (103,403) (65,176) 1,742,584

Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 89,162

(10,004) 79,158 16,539 12,243 107,940 Capital provision-indirect 19,575

(6,228) 13,347 6,228 - 19,575 Post-settlement -

- - 20,050 - 20,050 Total realizations 108,737

(16,232) 92,505 42,817 12,243 147,565



Three months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 160,224

(37,946) 122,278 78,455 37,224 237,957 Capital provision-indirect 8,345

(4,758) 3,587 7,847 - 11,434 Post-settlement -

- - 12,146 - 12,146 Total realizations 168,569

(42,704) 125,865 98,448 37,224 261,537



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 335,414

(61,313) 274,101 89,915 64,994 429,010 Capital provision-indirect 59,219

(39,317) 19,902 39,002 - 58,904 Post-settlement -

- - 118,307 - 118,307 Total realizations 394,633

(100,630) 294,003 247,224 64,994 606,221



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 236,204

(43,724) 192,480 102,836 49,543 344,859 Capital provision-indirect 20,811

(11,125) 9,686 25,749 - 35,435 Post-settlement -

- - 50,449 - 50,449 Total realizations 257,015

(54,849) 202,166 179,034 49,543 430,743

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 69,690

(13,704) 55,986 4,379 21,819 82,184 Capital provision-indirect 32,257

(26,881) 5,376 26,881 - 32,257 Post-settlement -

- - 7,466 - 7,466 Total deployments 101,947

(40,585) 61,362 38,726 21,819 121,907



Three months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 197,916

(44,627) 153,289 6,277 45,155 204,721 Capital provision-indirect 9,653

(7,923) 1,730 8,422 - 10,152 Post-settlement -

- - 7,419 - 7,419 Total deployments 207,569

(52,550) 155,019 22,118 45,155 222,292



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 401,215

(96,783) 304,432 17,362 97,775 419,569 Capital provision-indirect 145,051

(120,876) 24,175 120,876 - 145,051 Post-settlement -

- - 43,272 - 43,272 Total deployments 546,266

(217,659) 328,607 181,510 97,775 607,892



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 381,482

(106,063) 275,419 20,944 105,459 401,822 Capital provision-indirect 29,829

(24,699) 5,130 25,198 - 30,328 Post-settlement -

- - 50,571 - 50,571 Total deployments 411,311

(130,762) 280,549 96,713 105,459 482,721

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts

($ in thousands)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

440,154 282,322 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(94,587) (70,137) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

345,567 212,185 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

319,236 202,499 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

26,331 9,686 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

345,567 212,185 Consolidated asset management income

5,767 7,091 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

35,415 34,231 Burford-only asset management income

41,182 41,322 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(12,137) (29,527) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

29,045 11,795 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

3,625 1,845 Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services

(38) 629 Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts

1,533 3,018 Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services

34,165 17,287 Cash receipts

379,732 229,472



(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio







($ in thousands) At September 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Consolidated fair value 4,894,648 3,735,556 Consolidated undrawn commitments 1,811,824 1,720,727





Eliminations of third-party interests:



Less: Attributable to fair value (1,550,901) (1,100,137) Less: Attributable to undrawn commitments (433,645) (413,446)





Burford-only fair value 3,343,747 2,635,419 Burford-only undrawn commitments 1,378,179 1,307,281 Burford-only portfolio 4,721,926 3,942,700





Other funds fair value 1,135,257 1,076,320 Other funds undrawn commitments 203,004 239,145 Other funds portfolio 1,338,261 1,315,465





BOF-C fair value 638,432 516,982 BOF-C undrawn commitments 404,940 371,724 BOF-C portfolio 1,043,372 888,706





Total group-wide portfolio 7,103,559 6,146,871

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



At September 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only Cash and cash equivalents 255,568 (15,540) 240,028

107,658 (33,979) 73,679 Marketable securities 107,006 - 107,006

136,358 - 136,358 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 362,574 (15,540) 347,034

244,016 (33,979) 210,037

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision assets



At September 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only YPF-related assets 1,931,013 (645,245) 1,285,768

1,232,549 (409,514) 823,035 Other assets 2,963,635 (905,225) 2,058,410

2,503,007 (689,602) 1,813,405 Capital provision assets 4,894,648 (1,550,470) 3,344,178

3,735,556 (1,099,116) 2,636,440

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets



At September 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only Due from settlement of capital provision assets 71,284 (1,754) 69,530

116,582 (1,932) 114,650

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets



Three months ended September 30, 2023

Three months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only

Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Realized gains relative to cost 37,566 (7,440) 30,126

51,769 (15,288) 36,481



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only

Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Realized gains relative to cost 171,331 (46,811) 124,520

85,809 (21,853) 63,956

Reconciliation of shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

At September 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022 Total shareholders' equity

3,037,112

2,387,070 Less: Non-controlling interests

(828,877)

(644,486) Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,208,235

1,742,584 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,698,930

218,581,877 Shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$10.10

$7.97

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

At September 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022 Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,208,235

1,742,584 Less: Goodwill

(133,924)

(133,912) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,074,311

1,608,672 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,698,930

218,581,877 Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$9.48

$7.36

Definitions and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Alternative Performance Measures

Burford reports its financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our financial results as follows:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP, Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" Colorado ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.

Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, that do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

Direct , which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in two of our private funds (i.e., BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP and Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in funding such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

Deployment refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.

Deployed cost is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.

Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.

Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.

Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( i.e. , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.

Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their funded cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statement of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statement of financial position).

YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

Return on tangible equity ("ROTE") is Burford-only net income/(loss) divided by the average of tangible equity at the beginning and end of the relevant period, with tangible equity calculated as total Burford Capital Limited equity less goodwill. ROTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders as set forth in our consolidated statements of operations. We believe ROTE is an important measure of our operating and financial performance and is useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

For additional information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures and reconciliations of our alternative performance measures additional to those set forth in this announcement, see the 3Q23 Quarterly Report furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2023 and made available on our website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are forward-looking, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Burford Capital