OBJECT COMPUTING AND PLANET LABS PBC PARTNER TO UNLOCK GAME-CHANGING DATA INSIGHTS FOR ENTERPRISE BUSINESSES

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Object Computing, Inc., a technology firm based in St. Louis, MO., today announced a partnership with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, to harness the power of geospatial data insights for enterprise businesses across industries.

Planet owns and operates the largest commercial fleet of Earth observation satellites in history, with hundreds of satellites currently in orbit. The company collects an image of every land-based location on Earth on a near-daily basis, generating an unprecedented dataset.

By combining Object Computing's deep geospatial expertise with Planet's data, the partnership will deliver significant benefits to businesses, including improved visibility and insights, decision-making, and operational efficiency.

"From disaster recovery to logistical planning and asset management, geospatial data provides insights that every industry can utilize," said Jason Schindler, Vice President of Growth at Object Computing. "We're excited to partner with Planet to help businesses use geospatial data to achieve their goals."

An example of the partnership in action, Object Computing and Planet hosted GEO SWRM: Severe Weather Resilience and Mitigation Conference 2023 in St. Louis. The event gathered civic and business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss geospatial data and AI-powered analytics to better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

"As climate change accelerates, the threat from natural disasters is only increasing," said Andrew Montgomery, Vice President of Strategy at Object Computing. "Through our partnership with Planet, we're developing innovative solutions to help leaders build resilience to these challenges."

During the conference, Object Computing unveiled its latest app utilizing geospatial and AI capabilities using Planet data. It helps identify affected areas, prioritize humanitarian efforts. The app is relevant to any business or organization concerned with improving response time, enhancing safety, and reducing costs associated with disaster response.

Object Computing is a modern consulting company that takes businesses from insights to outcomes using breakthrough technology. Our team has unmatched expertise in building solutions using today's leading-edge technologies, including AI and Machine Learning, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Blockchain. As pioneers of enterprise open-source solutions, we strategically integrate best-in-class technologies into enterprise solutions to deliver impactful digital capabilities that enable scalability, reusability, security, and quality.

