Easterseals Statement on National Warrior Call Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals is proud to commemorate National Warrior Call Day this Sunday, November 12th. National Warrior Call Day is a coast-to-coast call to action for Americans to reach out and connect with servicemembers and veterans. The goal is to identify those who may be suffering and direct them to resources and support systems that can help them. Ahead of this important day, Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport released the following statement:

Easterseals logo (PRNewswire)

"Since World War II, Easterseals has supported our nation's veterans by working with local community organizations to help them find employment, education, and overall wellness. Through our nation-wide network of 70 Affiliates, we continue to be a go-to resource for veterans to help them transition to civilian life.

We are honored to join many others in supporting National Warrior Call Day by encouraging Americans to reach out to the veterans and servicemembers in their lives and help them get assistance if they need it. Veteran suicide occurs at twice the rate of civilian suicide, with loneliness and isolation being dominant factors. We can and must do something about this, and it starts by just picking up the phone. Connection is the first step on a person's journey back to wellness. Your phone call or visit can literally save the life of someone who risked their life to protect your own. We owe our nation's veterans nothing less than to help them when they are suffering."

About National Warrior Call Day

Warrior Call is a national initiative of the Troops First Foundation that works to foster connectivity with servicemembers and veterans in an attempt to identify those who are in need of help and prevent suicide.

The initiative was born from years of touring military bases and speaking to servicemembers - who repeatedly said conversation and a sense of togetherness is what keeps them connected and focused on a hopeful future.

By making a call and engaging in honest dialogue with a servicemember or veteran, Americans can connect individuals in need to available resources and services. Greater connection is key for these warriors – connected to one another, connected to family and friends, connected to people who care.

National Warrior Call Day was established three years ago to spur national awareness about the importance of connectivity with servicemembers and veterans. It is observed the Sunday after Veteran's Day each year.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals