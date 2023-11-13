Blackbaud Product Update Briefings to Highlight Innovation and Product Roadmaps

Product Update Briefings Will Take Place Nov. 13-16

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is kicking off its semi-annual Product Update Briefings today. The Blackbaud Product Update Briefings virtual conference showcases recent innovations and future roadmap direction for Blackbaud's suite of leading-edge software solutions.

Attendees will hear from product experts across the company as they review Blackbaud's six-month plans with a preview of what's being worked on as well as future themes for longer-term development from the product engineering team. In many cases, customers can learn how to get early access to new tools and provide feedback that shapes feature development.

"Over the past year, we've focused on putting innovation into the hands of our customers even faster," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "During our Product Update Briefings, we'll give a first-hand look at the latest developments across our portfolio and share how we're enabling customers to achieve greater impact and improve efficiency with our essential software."

Product Innovation

Built specifically for fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management, Blackbaud's essential software accelerates impact through unmatched expertise and powerful data intelligence. In addition to the major wave of innovation recently announced at bbcon, Blackbaud will dive further into innovation across its portfolio during the Product Update Briefing sessions. Most importantly, Blackbaud will focus on how these products work together as connected systems to fuel greater impact.

Highlights will include:

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®: Blackbaud will share updates and timelines for the transformation of core gift management, query and reporting capabilities. Developments include applying AI to common daily tasks, empowering fundraisers and database managers to accomplish their work more efficiently and effectively. A new generative AI acknowledgement tool will allow fundraisers to quickly personalize gift acknowledgements, freeing up time for more strategic activities. Blackbaud will also share how machine learning advances are informing a new Online Data Review tool that streamlines the efforts of gift operations specialists to maintain database health and manage duplicate records.

Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®: Blackbaud continues to enhance its market-leading fund accounting platform to improve workflows, simplifying reporting and providing enhanced reliability and security. In addition, Blackbaud is innovating and adding functionality to automate financial business processes to repurpose staff time and reduce costs.

Online Giving: Building on the Building on the recent announcement at bbcon, Blackbaud will share more details on its new donation forms that will help organizations build online giving experiences and raise more money with intelligent suggested gift amounts. With its Optimized Form, Blackbaud will now support Google Pay and will expand both Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets to support recurring payments.

Blackbaud Merchant Services ™: Blackbaud will share details on its Credit Card Updater feature that's now available for free to all Blackbaud Merchant Services customers. This feature supports more frequent, weekly batch updates and automatically updates donors' changed credit cards, enabling organizations to retain their recurring gifts while eliminating manual card management. This feature has already updated more than 1.6 million cards with millions processed on those cards in 2023.

Corporate Impact Solutions: Blackbaud will showcase its entire portfolio of Corporate Impact Solutions, spanning employee giving and volunteering, grants management, employee workplace training, and K-12 and adult-learning solutions. Across the board, these sessions will put a spotlight on Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® strategy by showcasing Blackbaud will showcase its entire portfolio of Corporate Impact Solutions, spanning employee giving and volunteering, grants management, employee workplace training, and K-12 and adult-learning solutions. Across the board, these sessions will put a spotlight on Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® strategy by showcasing Impact Edge™ —Blackbaud's AI-powered, social impact reporting and storytelling solution built specifically for corporate impact professionals.

Blackbaud Student Information System™: Blackbaud will highlight a new Name Pronunciation tool that helps educators cultivate a respectful and inclusive school community. This addition allows community members to record their names within the Student Information System, so that educators have the correct pronunciation of a student's name right at their fingertips. This new feature can help schools alleviate student anxiety, resentment, and social and educational disengagement while fostering a culture of inclusivity and belonging.

To view the full list of Product Update Briefing sessions and register, go to https://www.blackbaud.com/products/product-update-briefings.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.