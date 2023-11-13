Creating better days for teachers and schools with $10,000 donation

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating Better Days for teachers who have stepped up couldn't be cheezier this college football season.

Cheez-It® goes the extra yard for teachers this college football season, creating better days for teachers and schools with a $10,000 donation. (PRNewswire)

Six college football players will tell Cheez-It® about their favorite teachers who had them Feelin' the Cheeziest – or next-level excited – for academics or their sport. In turn, Cheez-It will send each teacher nominated by the six student-athletes a personalized Cheez-It swag gift box and will donate $5,000 directly to their classroom, while making another $5,000 gift to their school.

As part of the program, Cheez-It® will also make an overall donation of $250,000 to the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The CFP Foundation is the largest sports entity dedicated to inspiring and empowering teachers.

This donation has already funded 253 projects from 198 teachers across 103 schools with more to come in January around the time of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

"Cheez-It is thrilled to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers to give back to educators who truly elevate the teaching profession," said Cara Tragseiler, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing for Cheez-It® at Kellanova. "Follow @CheezIt on your favorite social channel this season to get an inside look at some inspiring athlete stories and teacher surprises."

One of those inspiring stories has already been told. Watch Stanford defensive back Terrian Williams surprise his favorite teacher with a $10,000 donation to Dutchtown Elementary in Atlanta, Georgia: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxZSKMvp2X_/?hl=en

Through the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, the company's social and environmental strategy, Kellanova is committing to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, as well as @CitrusBowl on your favorite social media platform, to keep up with the latest on how Cheez-It is showing up this college football season.

